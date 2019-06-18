Sad I have to clarify about personal life: Shoaib Malik slams Pak media, says viral video not from India match eve

Under fire Pakistani allrounder Shoaib Malik has lashed out at country's media that he alongwith other players were out partying and smoking sheesha hours before the crucial encounter against India on Sunday in Manchester.

Video of Pakistani players partying in popular sheesha bar Three Sixty in Wilmslow Road, Manchester has gone viral on social media. But according to Shoaib Malik, they aren't from the night before the match. Shoaib who has not fired at all in the World Cup got out for a duck against India, that too of the first ball against Hardik Pandya's bowling virtually sealing his team's fate in the crucial encounter in Old Trafford, Manchester.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar blasts Pakistan team

Also Read: Pakistanis mock their team with self-deprecating humour

Shoaib Malik tweeted in his defence :

When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?!



Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th



Details : https://t.co/Uky8LbgPHJ — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019

On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019

He said, "When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?! Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th".

Alluding to the fact that Indian tennis star and his wife Sania Mirza is also being targetted, Shoaib said, "On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do".

On the other hand, Sania Mirza too went into a Twitter battle with Pak actress Veena Malik. Sania Mirza denied taking his kid to Sheesha bar and said that she is not the 'Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher'.

Pakistan board on their part have denied any such breaking of curfew by players.

The viral video has also led to Indian tennis star Sania tweeting that whoever recorded the video had not done the right thing as it was an invasion of privacy and that players eating out with their families was not a crime.There has also been a discussion on Sarfaraz yawning on the field and many have questioned whether the PCB's decision to allow players to have their wives and children stay with them in the World Cup was right.

'Only Kohli can get Kohli out': Twitter amused after 'not out' Virat walks off during India vs Pakistan match

Watch: Virat Kohli hilariously mimics Sarfaraz Ahmed during India vs Pakistan match, video goes viral

'Just like Sachin': Rohit Sharma's upper cut reminds everyone of Tendulkar during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match

'Vijay Shankar out of syllabus aa gaya': India win in World Cup again, Twitter trolls Pakistan with hilarious memes

World Cup 2019: Here's a list of records created by Rohit Sharma after his 140 against Pakistan in Manchester

'Boys played really well': How cricketing world reacted to India's emphatic victory over Pakistan in World Cup 2019

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Mumbai Police's hilarious 'Green Signal' reply Tweet for Team India 'Wicketkeeper ya sleep fielder?': Sarfaraz trolled for yawning during India vs Pakistan, Twitter says 'isko chai pilao'

With PTI inputs