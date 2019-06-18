Dear Bhabi, thanks for showing your true colours: Veena Malik claims Sania got triggered, mocks her for deleting tweets

The Twitter war between Sania Mirza and Veena Malik.

A Twitter battle broke out between ex-Big Boss star Veena Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday after the PAK actress raised questioned about the Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik-- husband of Sania Mirza -- regarding preparations.

Soon after a vlog went viral on Twitter which showed Izhaan, son of Sania Mirza and Shoib Malik, with some Pakistani cricket team players, the ex-Big Boss contestant raised the question that why did Sania took her nine-month-old son to a "sheesha palace". "Sheesha' is basically an oriental tobacco pipe which might be hazardous for children, as commented bt Veena Malik.



"Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? (sic)" Vina tweeted on Monday.



Sania Mirza quickly fired back a replay stating she loves and cares about her son a "lot more than anyone else does".



Veena Malik's fired a shot at Shoaib Malik's "junk food" habits, but Sania Mirza's reply was: "I am not Pakistan cricket team's dietitian nor am I their mother or principal or teacher."

Retweeting a video shared by Veena Malik, which is no longer available, Sania Mirza said the video was shot without permission.

The Twitter war got very ugly as Veena Malik stated that she's now blocked by Sania, according to her, Sania also deleted a Tweeter post during their exchange of words on where she presumably referred a magazine cover featuring Veena Malik.

