Dear Bhabi, thanks for showing your true colours: Veena Malik claims Sania got triggered, mocks her for deleting tweets
The Twitter war between Sania Mirza and Veena Malik.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 18, 2019, 03:50 PM IST
A Twitter battle broke out between ex-Big Boss star Veena Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday after the PAK actress raised questioned about the Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik-- husband of Sania Mirza -- regarding preparations.
Soon after a vlog went viral on Twitter which showed Izhaan, son of Sania Mirza and Shoib Malik, with some Pakistani cricket team players, the ex-Big Boss contestant raised the question that why did Sania took her nine-month-old son to a "sheesha palace". "Sheesha' is basically an oriental tobacco pipe which might be hazardous for children, as commented bt Veena Malik.
"Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? (sic)" Vina tweeted on Monday.
Sania Mirza quickly fired back a replay stating she loves and cares about her son a "lot more than anyone else does".
Veena Malik's fired a shot at Shoaib Malik's "junk food" habits, but Sania Mirza's reply was: "I am not Pakistan cricket team's dietitian nor am I their mother or principal or teacher."
Retweeting a video shared by Veena Malik, which is no longer available, Sania Mirza said the video was shot without permission.
The Twitter war got very ugly as Veena Malik stated that she's now blocked by Sania, according to her, Sania also deleted a Tweeter post during their exchange of words on where she presumably referred a magazine cover featuring Veena Malik.
1. How Sania demolished Veena Malik
Sania and Vina's original tweet:
Veena Malik's unsolicited advice:
Sania's demolition act in three tweets:
2. When Veena Malik mocked AN-32 rescue operation
Conveniently forgetting about the fame and money she earned in India, Pakistani actor Veena Malik made an insensitive remark about the missing An-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.
In an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'cloud-radar' comment, the actor distastefully quipped that IAF AN-32 aircraft didn't actually crash, but couldn't be detected due to cloudy weather.
"#IAF An-32 hasn't crashed. Weather is too CLOUDY and Radars can't detect it - Military Scientist, PM Shree #NarendraModi @IAF_MCC @narendramodi," she wrote and also added a smiley face emoji to her already inconsiderate tweet.
While a lot of Twitter users slammed Malik’s insensitive tweet, the Pak actor wasn’t done and tweeted again today: “It's 3rd day since missing Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft has not been traced inside Indian territory!!! But They were so quick to count how many they had killed in Pakistan after the failed Balakot airstrike.”
3. When Veena Malik took a dig at Wing Commander Abhinandan
At a time post Balakot strike, Veena Malik had written, "
At that time too, she got a taste of her own medicine when Indian Twitterati ripped her apart. Seems like she has gone into a habit of getting slammed by Indians, as the latest instance again shows. It extremely looks though that she is unwilling to mend her way and badmouthing Indians is the only job she is left with.