CRICKET
Sajana smashed the only ball she faced over the long-on fence for a six that powered Mumbai to start the IPL campaign on a winning note.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia's fifties helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) opener on Friday.
Skipper Harmanpreet hit 55 runs as Mumbai scaled down 172 off the last ball and she was helped by Yastika’s 57 off 45 balls.
But the Mumbai outfit stayed in the match through fine efforts by Yastika and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Despite their concerted efforts, Mumbai still needed 12 runs off the last over bowled by off-spinner Capsey, who was later adjudged player of the match.
Capsey ousted Harmanpreet and Pooja Vastrakar in the first and fifth balls of the 20th over as Mumbai were left to make five runs off the last ball.
But Sajana Sajeevan smashed the only ball she faced over the long-on fence for a six that powered Mumbai to start the IPL campaign on a winning note.
(With inputs from PTI)
Arundhati Reddy shines as she dismisses Nat Sciver-Brunt for 19 runs on the very first delivery of the seventh over. Bowling a full inswinger, Nat Sciver-Brunt looks forward to flick. But the ball passes the bat and hits the middle and leg. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, right-handed bat, comes to the crease.
Amelia Kerr’s horror night continues. Back-to-back fours off Marizanne Kapp’s bat first past extra cover and then over the offside ring. There’s a bit of miscommunication between the duo but Sutherland survives. She then gets on her knees and paddles the ball for another four. She wants one more boundary but steps out of her crease as she tries to make space. She makes no contact with the ball as Yastika Bhatia has her stumped.
Capsey’s luck runs out. She’s down on her knees to try and sweep but the ball looks like it has hit her pad directly. Alice is walking away as the third umpire looks at the delivery. The umpire constantly says ‘ultra edge is coming up’ potentially to stop Capsey in her tracks. She’s out. Amelia Kerr has her wicket. The dangerous Alice Capsey falls after a scintillating 53-ball 75. Marizanne Kapp comes out to the middle. The South African is in the middle of a purple patch and will not bother about optics and she hopes to keep the scoring rate up. The challenge for Delhi is to not let the momentum dip now.
Pooja returns and sends in a shorter delivery angling away outside off. Jemimah nudges with an open bat to the boundary down short third. Meg Lanning is impressed with what she’s seeing. Capsey has been a sight for sore eyes as she switches side and then ever so gently scoops the ball to the boundary rope behind her.
Pooja Vastrakar in the attack now and she keeps it tight with just 2 singles from her first two deliveries. Capsey swings at the next ball but gets only thin air before taking a single again with a stroke towards long on. Jemimah on strike and she lets the 5th delivery go and flicks the last for a single to retain strike in the next over.
Hayley Matthews comes in for another over and Alice Capsey smacks her for a massive six. It goes really high over long on and fielders were trying to get under it, but it lands outside the boundary rope. OH, she’s not done. Another SIX comes off her bat, a little wide of mid-on. She’s got some space and smacks it over the stands. Chinnaswamy loves its sixes. Keep them coming, Alice! Under pressure with some topsy-turvy form internationally and with Annabel Sutherland breathing down her neck in this lineup, she gets to her fifty with a boundary between point and backward point. 19 runs plucked out of this Hayley Matthews over.
Amelia Kerr continues and the tossed-up deliverey is punished by Lanning for the first 6 of the season. Capsey on strike next, uses her feet expertly and smashes the fourth delivery over Kerr's head for a boundary!! 12 from this over and it's time for a strategic time out.
Amelia Kerr is introduced in the attack next and Capsey starts her off with a boundary before Lanning lofts the 3rd delivery over mid on for a boundary of her own. Wasn't timed very well but it gets the required result. A huge shout for an LBW off the last ball but nothing doing.
Shabnim Ismail gets her third straight over. A few dots including a short rising delivery from Shabnim to keep Capsey in her crease. Shabnim is absolutely unplayable today as even Capsey goes on to keep knocking the ball to fielders. Oh, but hold on. Capsey will not be denied as she uses the width Shabnim gives her despite going short to get the ball through to backward point for FOUR. She follows it up with two runs down third man after the ball is stopped by the rope.
Spin right away as Harmanpreet looks to Saika Ishaque and there’s an appeal on the very first ball. There’s an appeal for caught behind after it looks like Lanning has knicked one to the keeper. It was a fuller ball and she had to grind the bat to make contact. MI won’t review to look for an edge after the umpire shows no interest. The MI bowlers are keeping DC’s openers very quiet. Shafali has a ring of fielders on the off side and is getting frustrated. Shafali is finding the fielder with every shot. Delhi has just three runs on the board in 12 balls at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Ismail steams in as she opens the bowling for Mumbai Indians. Lanning plays it late and defends. Ismail sends in a shorter ball going upwards. Lanning reaches for it but can only swish the bat. No harm. A fuller ball follows. Lanning manages a run with an inside edge with a misfield by Pooja Vastrakar too. Shafali sees the overthrow without much of a risk. She’s hitting the ball clean but finding the fielders with every hit of the ball. Good start here by Ismail as she gives away just the solitary run.
Varun Dhawan has hit it out of the park with his performance in Bengaluru#TATAWPL | @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/FisB55uJ6uWomen's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024
Bengaluru erupts with joy to welcome Shahid Kapoor to the #TATAWPL Opening Ceremony@shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/C2LckHvV2DWomen's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024
Sidharth Malhotras dazzling performance lights up the Chinnaswamy Stadium#TATAWPL | @SidMalhotra pic.twitter.com/FptK14jQudomens Premier League WPL @wplt20 February 23, 2024
That ONE roaring performancecourtesy @iTIGERSHROFF #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/JwRLGyQov2Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024
Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet Kaur are driven to the main stage introduced by SRK. Smriti Mandhana signals to Shah Rukh to do his trademark pose which he laughs off. Shah Rukh speaks to the crowd in Hindi which Harmanpreet translates for Alyssa Healy. The captains and Shah Rukh then do his trademark pose and sit for photos on the sofa installed on the stage. The crowds go berserk.
And here's the big one as Shah Rukh Khan makes his way out to the middle to thunderous cheers. He has a microphone and addresses the crowd on the importance of the Women's Premier League. He then performs a dialogue from Pathaan and starts his performance with Jhoome Jo Pathaan.
Shahid Kapoor is on a bike and slowly rides into the playing area. He stops short of the boundary ropes with the Kabir Singh BGM playing him into the performance arena. We then see a move to tunes from Shandaar. We then revisit a classic - Nagada Nagada from Jab We Met. Dhating Naach and others from his incredible playlist of tracks.
Up next is Varun Dhawan and he'll be representing last season's 3rd placed team UP Warriors. He starts with Apna Bana le from last year's creature feature Bhediya. He then goes on to perform Tera Hero Idhar hain and Besharmi ki Height from Mian Tera Hero as well as other songs from his career.
Tiger Shroff is out next and he'll be representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He starts with some EDM-based music before segueing into Whistle Baja from his debut film Heropanti. The spectators are loving each and every second of the show as we move on with the ceremony.
The camera pans to Siddharth Malhotra sitting with the league mascot. He is representing Delhi tonight but we spot him jiving with the girls in the Mumbai Indians dugout. They’re not complaining about crossing enemy lines for a few seconds here. He’s got a kaala chashma on and dances to his hit number followed by an energetic routine to Let’s Naacho. We can hear the RCB RCB chants already but the crowds will have to wait a bit.
KING meets QueensWomen's Premier League WPLwplt20 February 22, 2024
The @mipaltan and @DelhiCapitals had a surprise visitor and they surely couldnt hold back their excitement seeing King Khan at the nets #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/H5RWt0fdHj
And here we go, the opening ceremony has started with Kartik Aaryan kicking off the festivities. As per the announcer, he is representing the Gujarat Giants. He starts with a performance of the Bhool Bhulaiyya title track and then proceeds to dance on a medley of his hiot songs.
The watching public at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be treated to a glittering opening ceremony before the first ball is bowled on Friday with some of the leading names from Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and others set to entertain the crowds before the cricketing action begins between two well-matched teams.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Opening ceremony of Women’s Premier League season 2 and also the opening match of WPL 2024 between Last season’s finalists – Defending champs Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals. Stay tuned to get the live score and latest updates here.
