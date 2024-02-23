Sajana smashed the only ball she faced over the long-on fence for a six that powered Mumbai to start the IPL campaign on a winning note.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia's fifties helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) opener on Friday.

Skipper Harmanpreet hit 55 runs as Mumbai scaled down 172 off the last ball and she was helped by Yastika’s 57 off 45 balls.

But the Mumbai outfit stayed in the match through fine efforts by Yastika and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Despite their concerted efforts, Mumbai still needed 12 runs off the last over bowled by off-spinner Capsey, who was later adjudged player of the match.

Capsey ousted Harmanpreet and Pooja Vastrakar in the first and fifth balls of the 20th over as Mumbai were left to make five runs off the last ball.

But Sajana Sajeevan smashed the only ball she faced over the long-on fence for a six that powered Mumbai to start the IPL campaign on a winning note.

(With inputs from PTI)