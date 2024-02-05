India vs England, 2nd Test: Follow highlights of Day 4 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium here.

Jasprit Bumrah took the last wicket, and India won against England by 106 runs to even the series 1-1 on Day 4 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. R Ashwin and Bumrah were the top bowlers with 3 wickets each.

Shubman Gill's fantastic comeback helped India set a big target of 399 against England. The Bazballers will try to chase it on Monday, the fourth day of the second Test. At Stumps on Sunday, England were at 67/1 with Rehan Ahmed (batting on 9) and Zak Crawley (batting on 29). Ben Duckett had a quick start but was dismissed by veteran Ravichandran Ashwin for 27 off 28 balls.

Gill scored 104 runs, breaking his dry spell, while Axar Patel supported him with a solid 45. However, other players like Srikar Bharat and Ashwin couldn't contribute much to the total score.