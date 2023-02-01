CRICKET
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Check Highlights from Ahmedabad for IND vs NZ 3rd T20I match.
Team India bounced back in the second game to level the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at 1-1. On Wednesday (February 1), Hardik Pandya's squad will face off against the Black Caps in the decisive match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the victors claiming the series title.
However, winning a series in India is an arduous task for any visiting team. India has defended its home turf with remarkable consistency. Over the past decade, they have played a total of 55 bilateral series across all formats, and have emerged victorious in 47 of them. Only Australia in 2019 and South Africa in 2015 have been able to overcome India's formidable home advantage.
Mitchell Santner has emphasized this point in press conferences; that in addition to the lessons New Zealand can take away about the conditions they will face during the ODI World Cup in October, there is still the opportunity to make history as a team that defeated India in India.
Both captains have been major assets for their respective sides. Santner has already demonstrated the composure under pressure that he sought to have, and he appears to be an innovative thinker as well. He even asked Lockie Ferguson if he would bowl off-spin to take advantage of a treacherous pitch in Lucknow.
Heading into the final ODI, batters from both teams are expected to do well since the conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to be great for the batters.
Hardik Pandya handed over the T20 trophy to Prithvi Shaw, nice gesture by the captain.
Hardik Pandya | Player of the Series and India Captain: I don't mind winning (man of the series award), but there were so performances here that were exceptional. This Man of the Series and trophy goes out to the whole support staff, I'm happy for all of them. (On doing things out of the box) Not to be honest, I always play the game like this. I try to read what is required, not have preconceived ideas. In my captaincy, I look to keep it simple and back my gut. I have a simple rule - if I go down, I will go down on my terms. We've spoken about taking challenges. When we played the IPL final, we felt the second innins was more spicy but on this surface today I wanted to make it a normal game because it was a decider. Hence, we batted first. Hopefully, we can continue performing like this.
Shubman Gill | Player of the Match: It feels good when you practice and it pays off. I was backing myself to score big. Didn't happen in the Sri Lanka series, but happy to see it work out now. Everybody has a different technique to hit sixes. Hardik bhai told me to play my game, not do anything extra and he kept backing me. When you represent your country, there is no fatigue. It was my dream to play for India, and I am very fortunate to be part of the team in all three formats.
Biggest margin of win in a T20I between two Full Member teams
Lowest T20I totals for New Zealand
Lowest T20I totals against India
The Indian contingent put on an absolute show tonight, and Hardik Pandya's decision to bat first at the toss was crucial. Going against the standard norm of bowling first, Pandya's gamble paid off in a big way. Shubman Gill's massive century, along with brisk innings from Rahul Tripathi and Hardik Pandya, propelled India to a total of 234. The bowlers then came in and bowled with sheer pace and bounce, backed up by some incredible catches from the Indian fielders.
#TeamIndia win the third and final T20I byruns and clinch the #INDvNZ series
Scorecard - https://t.co/1uCKYafzzD #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/QXHSx2J19M
The bowler takes pace off the ball, delivering a tantalizingly short delivery that tempts the New Zealand skipper, Santner, to go for a big shot. Unfortunately for him, he falls for the trap, hooking it straight to Sky in the deep, who takes a brilliantly judged catch!
New Zealand 53/7 (9)
Daryl Mitchell 22(14)
Last wicket- Mitchell Santner 13(13)
Kuldeep Yadav ino the attack. Mitchell strides down the pitch and smashes a SIX over long-on! Three runs in the final delivery, resulting in a total of 12 runs off that over.
New Zealand 50/5 (8)
Mitchell Santner 12(11)
Daryl Mitchell 22(14)
Last wicket- Michael Bracewell 8(8)
UMRAN STRIKES! It was a full and fast delivery, and he lived up to the motto of 'you miss, I hit'. Bracewell attempted to go for the big shot, but he failed to make contact with the ball.
New Zealand 22/5 (5)
Mitchell Santner 0(3)
Daryl Mitchell 6(4)
Last wicket- Michael Bracewell 8(8)
Mitchell is trapped leg before wicket, eliciting a huge appeal from Arshdeep, but the umpire is unmoved. India opts for the DRS, but the replay shows the ball pitching outside leg, so the umpire's decision stands.
New Zealand 21/4 (4)
Michael Bracewell 8(5)
Daryl Mitchell 6(4)
Last wicket- Glenn Phillips 2(7)
ICYMI - WHAT. A. CATCH #TeamIndia vice-captain @surya_14kumar takes a stunner to get Finn Allen
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Live score: Maiden T20I hundred for Gill
Gill reaches his maiden T20 century in style, becoming only the fifth Indian to achieve this remarkable feat.
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023
A brilliant innings from #TeamIndia opener as he brings up a fine off 54 deliveries.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/4NjIfKg7e1
India- 211/3 (18)
Hardik Pandya 28(14)
Shubman Gill 108(56)
Last wicket- Suryakumar Yadav 24(13)
Lister back into the attack, replacing Ferguson. Shubman unleashes a powerful cut shot off his legs, sending the ball soaring over the boundary for a massive six! This is pure carnage from Gill, as he follows up with another six, this time off an elegant flick of the bat.
India- 170/3 (16)
Hardik Pandya 17(10)
Shubman Gill 80(48)
Last wicket- Suryakumar Yadav 24(13)
Santner replaces Tickner, and Hardik takes full swing against the spin, lofting it for a FOUR! Kept low and wide, Gill slaps it through point for another FOUR! 12 runs from that over!
India- 156/3 (15)
Hardik Pandya 16(8)
Shubman Gill 67(44)
Last wicket- Suryakumar Yadav 24(13)
A mind blowing maximum - courtesy @surya_14kumar
Live - https://t.co/cBSCfiMLOa #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/FuG1G9sLei
Sodhi strides in to bowl the 11th over. Suryakumar clears his front leg and unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring over the boundary for a SIX! A couple of runs follow, and the over ends with 10 runs scored.
India- 112/2 (11)
Suryakumar Yadav 16(9)
Shubman Gill 47(32)
Last wicket- Rahul Tripathi 44(22)
What a lovely start! Suryakumar Yadav waits patiently before cutting it away for a boundary, bringing India's score to 100 at the end of 10 overs
India- 102/2 (10)
Suryakumar Yadav 7(5)
Shubman Gill 46(30)
Last wicket- Rahul Tripathi 44(22)
Rahul Tripathi departs in a blaze of glory, attempting to clear the deep square leg fence. Unfortunately, his shot is caught by Lockie Ferguson in the deep.
India- 94/2 (9)
Suryakumar Yadav 6(3)
Shubman Gill 40(26)
Last wicket- Rahul Tripathi 44(22)
Skipper Santner finally takes to the crease. Gill begins with a single. Tripathi then kneels down and scoops a short ball for a FOUR! He dances down the track and smashes it straight for a SIX! Tripathi reaches his highest score in T20s for India, with 12 runs from that over.
India- 81/1 (8)
Rahul Tripathi 38(20)
Shubman Gill 39(25)
Last wicket- Ishan Kishan 1(3)
Ish Sodhi strides into the attack. He delivers a well-pitched ball, which Tripathi effortlessly lofts through the covers for a boundary! A single and two runs follow as Sodhi keeps it tight. Tripathi then opts for a daringly late shot, guiding it toward the third man for a couple of runs.
India- 69/1 (7)
Rahul Tripathi 27(16)
Shubman Gill 38(23)
Last wicket- Ishan Kishan 1(3)
Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar and ACC president Jay Shah felicitated the Indian U-19 women’s cricket team for winning the inaugural ICC U-19 T20 World Cup.
"The entire nation will celebrate and cherish your victory"— BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023
Master Blaster @sachin_rt delivers a speech at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad as the BCCI felicitates the victorious U19 Women's Team at the #U19T20WorldCup
Listen in here #TeamIndia @JayShah pic.twitter.com/7JokVkjOVy
That's a fine 50-run partnership between @ShubmanGill & @tripathirahul52
Live - https://t.co/cBSCfiMLOa #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/3YxxDq5DhQ
India- 58/1 (6)
Rahul Tripathi 20(13)
Shubman Gill 34(20)
Last wicket- Ishan Kishan 1(3)
Tickner delivers his first over. On the pads, Gill plays a pick-up shot over mid-wicket for FOUR! He then sends the ball through the covers for the same result - FOUR! Back of a length and Gill smashes it for a FOUR once more! 14 runs from that over!
India- 44/1 (5)
Rahul Tripathi 9(10)
Shubman Gill 32(17)
Last wicket- Ishan Kishan 1(3)
Ferguson charges in, replacing Lister. Tripathi displays his finesse as he gets down on one knee and scoops it for a FOUR! A quick leg-bye off the next delivery and a single to finish, 11 runs from that over.
India- 25/1 (3)
Rahul Tripathi 7(6)
Shubman Gill 15(9)
Last wicket- Ishan Kishan 1(3)
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner
Michael Bracewell (48) is just two wickets away from claiming his 50th scalp in international cricket.
Suryakumar Yadav (94) is on the brink of achieving a century of maximums in the shortest international format, needing only six more sixes.
Glenn Phillips (95) is five fours away from reaching the milestone of 100 fours in T20 internationals.
Finally, Kuldeep Yadav (46) is four wickets away from becoming the latest bowler to join the exclusive club of 50-wicket takers in the T20I format.
The Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad - the world's biggest stadium (132000).— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 1, 2023
The perfect setting for the deciding T20I match between #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ.
A record 101,566 spectators witnessed the #IPL 2022 final on 29 May 2022, the largest crowd to attend a T20 match! pic.twitter.com/AhGULzM0Jz
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk) Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
With long boundaries and a relatively quicker wicket in play, India may be tempted to bring Umran Malik, who missed out on the second T20I, back into the XI. The hosts had opted for an extra spinner in Lucknow in place of India’s new pace merchant. However, with the Ahmedabad wicket having been known to suit brutal pacers such as Jofra Archer and Lockie Ferguson in the past, the 23-year-old seems like the ideal option for India to revert back to.
With his impressive record and the Ahmedabad wicket in mind, Umran Malik may be the perfect choice for India to bring back into the XI.
Prithvi Shaw earned a spot in the Indian squad for the series due to his impressive performances in domestic cricket for Mumbai and Delhi Capitals in the IPL. At IPL 2022, Shaw scored 193 Powerplay runs in nine innings, at an impressive rate of 9.57 runs per over, faster than any of his Indian counterparts.
Despite Hardik Pandya's endorsement of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan as the primary openers for the series, it appears that Shaw will remain on the sidelines, as Ishan Kishan is the preferred wicketkeeper.
January 31, 2023
Hello Ahmedabad— BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2023
We are here for the third & final T20I of the #INDvNZ series #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gQ1jPEnPvK
India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
Welcome to the live coverage of the Third T20 International between India and New Zealand, taking place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match is set to begin at 7 pm, with the toss taking place at 6:30 pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and action from the match!
