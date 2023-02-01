India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Check Highlights from Ahmedabad for IND vs NZ 3rd T20I match.

Team India bounced back in the second game to level the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at 1-1. On Wednesday (February 1), Hardik Pandya's squad will face off against the Black Caps in the decisive match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the victors claiming the series title.

However, winning a series in India is an arduous task for any visiting team. India has defended its home turf with remarkable consistency. Over the past decade, they have played a total of 55 bilateral series across all formats, and have emerged victorious in 47 of them. Only Australia in 2019 and South Africa in 2015 have been able to overcome India's formidable home advantage.

Mitchell Santner has emphasized this point in press conferences; that in addition to the lessons New Zealand can take away about the conditions they will face during the ODI World Cup in October, there is still the opportunity to make history as a team that defeated India in India.

Both captains have been major assets for their respective sides. Santner has already demonstrated the composure under pressure that he sought to have, and he appears to be an innovative thinker as well. He even asked Lockie Ferguson if he would bowl off-spin to take advantage of a treacherous pitch in Lucknow.

Heading into the final ODI, batters from both teams are expected to do well since the conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to be great for the batters.

Check Highlights from India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 here.