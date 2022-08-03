Earlier, Mohammed Hussamuddin and Nitu (boxing) also assured the country of medals.

Another medal assured for India as boxer Nikhat Zareen has advanced to the semi-finals (50kg) in the women's light fly category. She defeated Helen Jones of Wales in the quarter-finals with a unanimous verdict win (5:0).

NIKHAT CONFIRMS MEDAL!



2022 World Champion @nikhat_zareen defeats Helen Jones of Wales via Unanimous Decision in the Women's 50kg Quarterfinals at @birminghamcg22



Let's go for GOLD now, champ!



2 more matches to go #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/kRLSrCff0c — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 3, 2022

Earlier, this year, Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold Medal at the Women's World Boxing Championship.

In the CWG 2022 so far, India sits on the seventh spot with 5 gold, six silver and five bronze making it a total of 16 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The contingent will be expecting more medals from athletics while the Indian women's cricket team is in a do-or-die situation against Barbados.