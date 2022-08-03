Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Pugilists Nitu Ghanghas, Hussamuddin Mohammad enter semi-finals, medals assured

Three Indian boxers -- Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen and Ashish Kumar -- will compete in their quarterfinal bouts later in the day.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

CWG 2022: Pugilists Nitu Ghanghas, Hussamuddin Mohammad enter semi-finals, medals assured
Nitu Ghanghas and Hussamuddin Mohammad

Indian pugilists Hussamuddin Mohammad and Nitu Ghanghas progressed to the semifinals of men's 57kg and women's 48kg respectively to assure the country of two more medals at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

READ | CWG 2022: Bronze for Lovepreet Singh in Men's 109kg after he lifts total of 355kg

Hussamuddin, the 28-year-old from Nizamabad, kept his calm to notch up a 4-1 win over Tryagain Morning of Namibia and join fellow Indian boxer Nitu in the last four.

The 21-year-old Nitu, a two-time youth gold medallist, was declared the winner by ABD when her Northern Ireland opponent Nicole Clyde threw in the towel in the third and final round of the quarterfinal bout.

Last edition's bronze medallist Hussamuddin, on the other hand, had to work hard for his split division win against Ndevelo.

Three Indian boxers -- Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen and Ashish Kumar -- will compete in their quarterfinal bouts later in the day.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: With 5 golds and total of 13 medals, this is where India stands on the medal tally
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.