CWG 2022: With 5 golds and total of 13 medals, this is where India stands on the medal tally

Indian team added 4 medals to its tally on day 5 of the Commonwealth Games which included 2 golds and 3 silver medals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 08:32 AM IST

Indian Women's Lawn Ball Team

It was a historic day for India as the country won its first medal in Lawn Bowls. The team comprising Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey defeated South Africa 17-10 in the women's four Lawn Bowls final to win the gold medal. 

The men's table tennis team secured the country's second gold medal of the day. G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai were clinical, winning their singles and doubles matches as India defeat Singapore 3-1 in the final. 

Vikas Thakur added another medal in weightlifting as he won the silver medal in the men's 96kg event. The Indian shuttlers also secured a silver medal in the mixed team finals. The team went down 1-3 against Malaysia in the final. 

With these splendid performances, The Indian contingent added 4 more medals to its tally and here's a look at the current standing of the Indian team on the medals tally.

The Indian team will have more shots on various medals on day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

 

