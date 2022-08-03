CWG 2022: With 5 golds and total of 13 medals, this is where India stands on the medal tally

Indian Women's Lawn Ball Team

It was a historic day for India as the country won its first medal in Lawn Bowls. The team comprising Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey defeated South Africa 17-10 in the women's four Lawn Bowls final to win the gold medal.

The men's table tennis team secured the country's second gold medal of the day. G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai were clinical, winning their singles and doubles matches as India defeat Singapore 3-1 in the final.

Vikas Thakur added another medal in weightlifting as he won the silver medal in the men's 96kg event. The Indian shuttlers also secured a silver medal in the mixed team finals. The team went down 1-3 against Malaysia in the final.

With these splendid performances, The Indian contingent added 4 more medals to its tally and here's a look at the current standing of the Indian team on the medals tally.

The Indian team will have more shots on various medals on day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.