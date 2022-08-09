CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga's viral reel featuring Mirabai Chanu, fellow medalists is pure gold!

Jeremy Lalrinnunga's reel stars Mirabai Chanu, fellow CWG 2022 medalists

19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnung shot to fame recently after winning a gold medal for India in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Men's 67 kg category. He was one of the 10 medal winners from India's weightlifting contingent, who lit up Birmingham 2022 with their stunning display.

Before his heroics at the Commonwealth Games, however, Jeremy had shared a reel on Instagram, featuring many of his fellow weightlifters including Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu. In the video, which is now going viral all over social media again, many Indian medal winners at CWG 2022 can be seen grooving to one of the trends on Instagram.

Gurdeep Singh, Sanket Sargar, Achinta Sheuli, Popy Hazarika and Bindyarani Sorokhaibam, all can be spotted in the viral clip which seems to have been shot before the beginning of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

While Lalrinnunga uploaded the reel 3 weeks ago, it is now surfacing all over social media, after the glorious performances of Indian weightlifters.

Watch:

India finished Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with 22 gold medals, and an overall tally of 61 medals, and it was Mirabai Chanu who won the nation its first goal medal in this year's edition of the games.

She successfully defended her gold medal from the 2018 Gold Coast games, after lifting a combined weight of 201kg (88kg + 113kg). Elsewhere, while Jeremy also won gold in the men's 67 kg category, Sanket Sargar won the silver medal in Men's 55kg, and Gururaja Poojary clinched bronze in Men's 61kg.

Bindyarani Devi also added to India's tally with her silver medal, in Women's 55kg category, and Achinta Sheuli won gold in Men's Men’s 73kg final.

Harjinder Kaur also won bronze in women's 71kg, followed by Vikas Thakur's silver in Men's 96kg. Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh also won bronze in their respective weight categories to make it 10 medals for India from weightlifting alone!