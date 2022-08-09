Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga's viral reel featuring Mirabai Chanu, fellow medalists is pure gold!

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga's old Instagram reel featuring Mirabai Chanu, and other CWG medalists is going viral again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga's viral reel featuring Mirabai Chanu, fellow medalists is pure gold!
Jeremy Lalrinnunga's reel stars Mirabai Chanu, fellow CWG 2022 medalists

19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnung shot to fame recently after winning a gold medal for India in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Men's 67 kg category. He was one of the 10 medal winners from India's weightlifting contingent, who lit up Birmingham 2022 with their stunning display. 

Before his heroics at the Commonwealth Games, however, Jeremy had shared a reel on Instagram, featuring many of his fellow weightlifters including Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu. In the video, which is now going viral all over social media again, many Indian medal winners at CWG 2022 can be seen grooving to one of the trends on Instagram. 

Gurdeep Singh, Sanket Sargar, Achinta Sheuli, Popy Hazarika and Bindyarani Sorokhaibam, all can be spotted in the viral clip which seems to have been shot before the beginning of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. 

READ| CWG 2022: 61 medals for India at Commonwealth Games, check full list of winners

While Lalrinnunga uploaded the reel 3 weeks ago, it is now surfacing all over social media, after the glorious performances of Indian weightlifters. 

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JEREMY LALRINNUNGA (@jeremy_lalrinnunga)

India finished Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with 22 gold medals, and an overall tally of 61 medals, and it was Mirabai Chanu who won the nation its first goal medal in this year's edition of the games. 

She successfully defended her gold medal from the 2018 Gold Coast games, after lifting a combined weight of  201kg (88kg + 113kg). Elsewhere, while Jeremy also won gold in the men's 67 kg category, Sanket Sargar won the silver medal in Men's 55kg, and Gururaja Poojary clinched bronze in Men's 61kg. 

READ| India finish 4th in Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally with 22 gold, 61 medals in total

Bindyarani Devi also added to India's tally with her silver medal, in Women's 55kg category, and Achinta Sheuli won gold in Men's Men’s 73kg final. 

Harjinder Kaur also won bronze in women's 71kg, followed by Vikas Thakur's silver in Men's 96kg. Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh also won bronze in their respective weight categories to make it 10 medals for India from weightlifting alone!

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP TET 2022 result DECLARED on peb.mp.gov.in: See how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.