Indian contingent added 4 gold medals, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal on the final day of the Commonwealth games taking their medals tally to 61.

After P. V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won the Gold in Women’s and Men’s Singles, Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the third Indian gold of the day in Badminton. The medal rush continued with table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal adding another gold in the men’s singles.

Indian athletes won medals across 12 different sports that including a historic gold medal in lawn bowls while wrestlers once again had a 100% strike rate.

India finished fourth in the overall medals tally and finished with 61 medals - 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.

Here's a list of all the medal winners from the Commonwealth Games

1 Sanket Sargar Silver Men's 55kg Weightlifting 2 Gururaja Poojary Bronze Men's 61kg Weightlifting 3 Mirabai Chanbu Gold Women's 49kg Weightlifting 4 Bindyarani Devi Silver Women's 55kg Weightlifting 5 Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Men's 67kg Weightlifting 6 Achinta Sheuli Gold Men’s 73kg Weightlifting 7 Sushila Devi Likmabam Silver Women's 48kg Judo 8 Vijay Kumar Yadav Bronze Men's 60kg Judo 9 Harjinder Kaur Bronze Women's 71kg Weightlifting 10 Indian women's team Gold Women's fours Lawn bowls

11 Vikas Thakur Silver Men's 96kg Weightlifting 12 Indian men's team Gold Men's team Table Tennis 13 Indian mixed team Silver Mixed team Badminton 14 Lovepreet Singh Bronze Men's 109kg Weightlifting 15 Saurav Ghosal Bronze Men's singles Squash 16 Tulika Maan Silver Women's +78kg Judo 17 Gurdeep Singh Bronze Men's +109kg Weightlifting 18 Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Men's high jump Athletics 19 Murali Sreeshankar Silver Men's long jump Athletics 20 Sudhir Gold Men's heavyweight Para Powerlifting

21 Anshu Malik Silver Women's 57kg freestyle Wrestling 22 Bajrang Punia Gold Men's 65kg freestyle Wrestling 23 Sakshi Malik Gold Women's 62kg freestyle Wrestling 24 Deepak Punia Gold Men’s 86kg freestyle Wrestling 25 Divya Kakran Bronze Women’s 68kg freestyle Wrestling 26 Mohit Grewal Bronze Men’s 125kg freestyle Wrestling 27 Priyanka Goswami Silver Women's 10000m race walk Athletics 28 Avinash Sable Silver Men's 3000m steeplechase Athletics 29 Indian men's team Silver Men's fours Lawn Bowls 30 Jaismine Lamboria Bronze Women's 60kg lightweight Boxing

31 Pooja Gehlot Bronze Women's 50kg freestyle Wrestling 32 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Gold Men's 57kg freestyle Wrestling 33 Vinesh Phogat Gold Women's 53kg freestyle Wrestling 34 Naveen Gold Men's 74kg freestyle Wrestling 35 Pooja Sihag Bronze Women’s 76kg freestyle Wrestling 36 Mohammad Hussamuddin Bronze Men's 57kg featherweight Boxing 37 Deepak Nehra Bronze Men's 97kg freestyle Wrestling 38 Rohit Tokas Bronze Men's 67kg welterweight Boxing 39 Sonalben Patel Bronze Women's singles Classes 3-5 Para Table Tennis 40 Bhavina Patel Bronze Women's singles classes 3-5 Para Table Tennis

41 Women's hockey team Bronze Women's hockey Hockey 42 Nitu Ghangas Gold Women's 48kg minimumweight Boxing 43 Amit Panghal Gold Men's 51kg flyweight Boxing 44 Eldhose Paul Gold Men’s triple jump Athletics 45 Abdulla Aboobacker Silver Men’s triple jump Athletics 46 Sandeep Kumar Bronze Men's 10000m race walk Athletics 47 Annu Rani Bronze Women's javelin throw Athletics 48 Nikhat Zareen Gold Women's 50kg light flyweight Boxing 49 Sharath Kamal / G Sathiyan Silver Men's doubles Table Tennis 50 Dipika Pallikal / Saurav Ghosal Bronze Mixed doubles Squash

51 Kidambi Srikanth Bronze Men's singles Badminton

52 Women's cricket team Silver Women's T20 Cricket

53 Sharath Kamal / Sreeja Akula Gold Mixed doubles Table Tennis 54 Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Bronze Women's doubles Badminton 55 Sagar Ahlawat Silver Men’s 92+kg super heavyweight Boxing 56 PV Sindhu Gold Women's singles Badminton 57 Lakshya Sen Gold Men's singles Badminton 58 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Bronze Men's singles Table Tennis 59 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty Gold Men's doubles Badminton 60 Sharath Kamal Gold Men's singles Table Tennis 61 Men's hockey team Silver Men's hockey Hockey

During the 2018 Gold Coast games, India won a staggering 7 gold medals in shooting. That is almost a third of the medals they won in Birmingham, despite the absence of shooting.