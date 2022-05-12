These are the richest people living in the richest Indian cities

India is home to a large number metropolises and also a total of 166 billionaires.
India is a big country with the fifth largest GDP in the world and is 166 billionaires. From Delhi to Chennai and Mumbai to Kolkata, the country is home to large metropolises that have become economic hubs where the urban rich. Let us check out the list of the richest persons living in the 8 richest cities of India, in order of their GDP.
1. Mumbai - Mukesh Ambani
The economic capital of India and its richest city, Mumbai is home to some of the wealthiest people in the country. The richest person who resides in Mumbai is former Asia’s richest man and Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is the second richest person in India currently with net worth of $89.9 billion. | Photo: Reuters
2. New Delhi - Shiv Nadar
Delhi is India’s second richest city in terms of GDP. It has some of the poshest residential localities in the country with may rich calling the city their home. Among them, IT industry pioneer and HCL founder Shiv Nadar, India’s third richest person, is the wealthiest with $25.6 billion net worth. | File Photo
3. Kolkata - Benu Gopal Bangur
The wealthiest man of Kolkata is the cement czar Benu Gopal Bangur, the chairman of Shree Cements. With a net worth of $6.7 billion, he is the 19th richest person in India currently. | Photo: Bloomberg
4. Bengaluru - Azim Premji
The Czar of Indian IT industry and former Wipro chairman Azim Premji is the wealthiest person residing in the city dubbed the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ and houses several other famous tech billionaires. Premiji is currently the 12th richest person in the country with a net worth of $9.1 billion. | File Photo
5. Chennai - Kalanithi Maran
The richest person residing in Chennai is media baron Kalanithi Maran, the chairman and founder of Sun Group. With a net worth of $2.2 billion, he is currently the 77th richest person in India. | Photo: PTI
6. Hyderabad - Murali Divi
Hyderabad-based scientist Murali Divi is a pharmaceutical tycoon who founded Divi’s Laboratories more than three decades ago. He and his family hold a net worth of $7.8 billion, placing them at 16th on the list. | File Photo
7. Pune - Cyrus Poonawalla
The richest person of the seventh richest city in the country is currently the fourth richest Indian. The founder of the world’s largest vaccine making company (by number of doses) Serum Institute of India (SII), Cyrus Poonawalla resides in Pune and has a net worth of $21.8 billion.
8. Ahmedabad - Gautam Adani
India’s eighth richest city is home to the richest person in India currently. The chairman and founder of Adani Group, Gautam Adani is currently worth $105.4 billion, which also makes him the sixth richest person in the world. | File Photo
*The net worth of individuals is as per the Forbes real time list of billionaires.
*The list of cities is according to the data on GDP of Indian cities from 2021.
Feature Photo Credit: Pixabay