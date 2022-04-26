Elon Musk portfolio: After buying Twitter, how many businesses does the world’s richest man own?

The world’s most influential social media platform now belongs to the world’s richest man. Here's a look at his growing business portfolio.
Eccentric billionaire and visionary business tycoon Elon Musk completed his prized acquisition of Twitter on Tuesday. While many have been surprised by Musk’s ardent interest in the deal, the world’s most influential social media platform now belongs to the world’s richest man.
His massive, unprecedented net worth spins majorly from his primary company Tesla, the largest EV company in the world. However, there are a number of other companies that have added to Musk’s worth over the years or are expected to do so in the future. With the acquisition of Twitter, Musk has increased his portfolio of businesses he has founded or invested in. Here’s a look at Musk’s brands.
1. Tesla
The crown jewel of Musk’s business portfolio is Tesla, Inc. Founded as Tesla Motors in 2003, Musk became its largest shareholder in 2004 with a $6.5 million investment and has served as its CEO since 2008. As of April 2022, the company has a market cap of $1.1031 trillion.
Pic Courtesy: IANS
2. SpaceX
Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with the plan of reducing the logistical costs of space travel and the dream of colonising Mars. SpaceX sends rockets into space, and works closely with space agencies like NASA and ESA. SpaceX also owns the Starlink satellite internet constellation with 2100 small satellites in orbit. It has a market cap of over $100 billion.
3. The Boring Company
An infrastructure and tunnel construction services firm, The Boring Company was founded by Musk back in 2016. While initially a SpaceX subsidiary, it became a fully independent company in 2018. It has ongoing and proposed projects to design ‘intra-city’ transit systems.
Pic Courtesy: AFP
4. Neuralink
A neurotechnology company co-founded by Musk in 2016, Neuralink Corporation develops implantable brain–machine interfaces (BMIs). It has a market value between $500 million to $1 billion.
