Elon Musk portfolio: After buying Twitter, how many businesses does the world’s richest man own?

The world’s most influential social media platform now belongs to the world’s richest man. Here's a look at his growing business portfolio.

Eccentric billionaire and visionary business tycoon Elon Musk completed his prized acquisition of Twitter on Tuesday. While many have been surprised by Musk’s ardent interest in the deal, the world’s most influential social media platform now belongs to the world’s richest man.

His massive, unprecedented net worth spins majorly from his primary company Tesla, the largest EV company in the world. However, there are a number of other companies that have added to Musk’s worth over the years or are expected to do so in the future. With the acquisition of Twitter, Musk has increased his portfolio of businesses he has founded or invested in. Here’s a look at Musk’s brands.