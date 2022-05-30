Elon Musk highest paid CEO in the world, know which Indian is at number 7

In 2021, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk got USD 23.5 billion or Rs 1.82 lakh crore in Indian rupees as his salary, which is the highest in the world.
Elon Musk, the owner of companies like Tesla and SpaceX and the world's richest person, is also at number one in terms of getting the highest salary among the world's Fortune-500 companies. According to the Fortune list, Elon Musk gets more salary than the CEO of any company in the world.
On April 14, 2022, Elon Musk proposed to buy American social media platform Twitter for USD 43 billion.
1. Tesla CEO Elon Musk
In the year 2021, Elon Musk got USD 23.5 billion which is Rs 1.82 lakh crore in Indian rupees as his salary. Musk's electric car company Tesla is ranked 65th among Fortune 500 companies.
2. Apple CEO Tim Cook
Apple's Tim Cook comes second among the highest-paid CEOs. In 2021, he got USD 77.05 million which is about Rs 6,000 crore as salary. Apple ranks third in the list of Fortune 500 companies.
3. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
American multinational technology company Nvidia's co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang is third among the highest-paid CEOs in the world with USD 507 million.
4. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is fourth on the list. The special thing about the list of highest paid people is that all the CEOs included in it are from tech and biotech companies.
5. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's name is also included. Nadella comes at number seven among the highest paid CEOs. He has received USD 30.94 million in the year 2021 as salary. Nadella has been heading Bill Gates's company Microsoft for the last six years.
According to the Economic Policy Institute report, the CEO of an average large company earns 351 times the salary of the average employee on a real basis.
6. Elon Musk, richest man in world
Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth jumped by USD 12.2 billion on Monday and has reached USD 224 billion. However, in the year 2022, his net worth has declined by USD 46.4 billion.
Musk's car manufacturing company Tesla achieved 71% more revenue in 2021 than in 2020 and its total revenue reached USD 53.8 billion.
7. Jeff Bezos, second richest man in world
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the second richest man in the world with a net worth of USD 139 billion.
