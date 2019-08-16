IndiGo, Tata Steel, State Bank likely to be in limelight today

Bull market or bear market today?

Mildly bullish.

Stocks likely to be in the limelight today?

IndiGo, Tata Steel and State Bank of India likely to be positive while Sun Pharma may be in the negative territory.

Sectors likely to impact the market today?

Metals and banks likely to be in the green while pharma and IT Services may be in red.

Your mid-term view?

Markets are turning up after being oversold and may continue this bounce for some more sessions before starting to fall again.

—Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.