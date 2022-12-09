Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year

Let's take a throwback to 2022, when actors gave us powerpack performances with fruitful returns at the box office.
2022 has not been a glorious year for Bollywood. But the Indian film industry has made some great achievements as well. Many actors made a deep impact on the audience with their performances. Let's take a look at male actors who created waves with their impressive acting chops.
1. Kartik Aaryan
We start our list with Rooh baba, an actor who brought back Rooh (soul) of Bollywood with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Recently, the actor surprised his fans by playing the unconventional role of Dr Freddy Ginwala to perfection. With BB2 and Freddy, Kartik deserves to be mentioned in the list.
2. Anupam Kher
Next, we have a superstar who broke numerous norms related to the movie business at the box office. In his 38-year-long career, Kher gave his career biggest blockbuster The Kashmir Files. Vivek Agnihotri-directed hard-hitting drama becomes the year's first blockbuster. The super-success streak of Kher continued with Karthikeya 2, and recently released Sooraj Bharjatya's Uunchai. With these three successes, Anupam has added value to the list.
3. Yash
Everybody is a gangster, till you see the monster. Yash's much-awaited KGF Chapter 2, was released with much fanfare, and it broke all the records at the box office. Yash's larger-than-life persona as Rocky Bhai was celebrated around the country, and his performance is regarded as his career-best role.
4. Jr NTR- Ram Charan
After unleashing Prabhas as the pan-India star, visionary director SS Rajamouli gave us a duo that is still garnering praise across the globe. Jr NTR aka Tarak and Ram Charan nailed the opportunity of playing revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju to perfection. Their powerful act in RRR should get a special mention in the list.
5. Ajay Devgn
We will end our list with Bollywood's very own Singham. With the debacle of Runway 34, Thank God, Ajay Devgn may have had a bad year at the box office, but it all ended with a bang. Ajay's Drishyam 2 is on a spree of breaking records, and it turns out to become one of the most profitable sequels of all time.