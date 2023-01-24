XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos

XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul is a social media sensation, she often raises the temperature with her bold looks.

Aabha Paul, who was starred in multiple controversial web series including XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram, definitely knows how to mesmerise hr fans with her beautiful and sexy videos and photos. (All images and videos: Aabha Paul/Instagram)