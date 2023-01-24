Search icon
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos

XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul is a social media sensation, she often raises the temperature with her bold looks.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 24, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Aabha Paul, who was starred in multiple controversial web series including XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram, definitely knows how to mesmerise hr fans with her beautiful and sexy videos and photos. (All images and videos: Aabha Paul/Instagram)

1. XXX star Aabha Paul in white co-ord set

XXX star Aabha Paul in white co-ord set
1/5

XXX actress Aabha Paul looks beautiful in this white bold outfit. Take a look:

2. XXX star Aabha Paul burning the internet

XXX star Aabha Paul burning the internet
2/5

Aabha Paul burned the internet when she dropped a series of sexy photos on black bikini on Instagram.

3. XXX fame Aabha Paul in black outfit

XXX fame Aabha Paul in black outfit
3/5

XXX and Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul raised the temperature with his glamorous look in these photos.

4. Aabha Paul in red bikini

Aabha Paul in red bikini
4/5

Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in these bikini photos, she can be seen flatuning her sexy body.

5. Aabha Paul looks sensational

Aabha Paul looks sensational
5/5

Aabha Paul looks sensational in this video, she sure knows how to turn heads with her hot videos. 

