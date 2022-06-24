trendingPhotosDetail

Viral Photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani promote JugJugg Jeeyo, Pooja Hegde stuns in gym look

Celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Shanaya Kapoor, and Malaika Arora feature in the most viral photos today.

From Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez at the trailer launch of Vikrant Rona to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani promoting their Friday release JugJugg Jeeyo, here are the most trending photos of the celebrities from Mumbai on Thursday, June 23. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani promote JugJugg Jeeyo

1/6 Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were snapped at the Sun-n-Sand Hotel, Juhu promoting their film JugJugg Jeeyo releasing on June 24.

2. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra launch HIT trailer

2/6 Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra launched the trailer of their gritty thriller HIT: The First Case scheduled to release on July 15.

3. Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez launch Vikrant Rona trailer

3/6 The trailer of the next big pan-India film Vikrant Rona was launched in Mumbai by the Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez.

4. Pooja Hegde stuns in her gym look

4/6 Seen in three back-to-back failures Beast, Radhe Shyam, and Acharya, Pooja Hegde was photographed outside her pilates session.

5. Shanaya Kapoor seen outside a salon

5/6 Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, was seen outside a salon in Bandra.

6. Malaika Arora taking Covid-19 precautions