Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor spotted with Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor poses for shutterbugs

Here are the most trending photos of your celebrities from Thursday, August 18.

On Thursday, April 18, Arjun Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan, and Ridhi Dogra happily posed for the paparazzi while Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted outside the Dharma Productions office. Check out the most viral photos of the day.

1. The Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

1/6 The Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted outside the Dharma Productions office where they launched the teaser of the latest song Dance Ka Bhoot from their movie.

2. Farah Khan with her family

2/6 Popular filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was spotted after having dinner with her husband-director Shirish Kunder and her three kids named Czar, Diva, and Anya.

3. Arjun Kapoor poses for paps

3/6 Arjun Kapoor, whose last theatrical release was Ek Villain Returns co-starring Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria, looked dapper in his casuals when he posed for the paparazzi.

4. The Jannat girl Sonal Chauhan

4/6 Sonal Chauhan, who will be seen next in the Telugu action thriller The Ghost sharing screen space with Nagarjuna, was also caught by the shutterbugs.

5. Ridhi Dogra

5/6 Television actress Ridhi Dogra, who was recently trolled after her ex-husband Raqesh Bapat broke up with Shamita Shetty, looked beautiful in a multi-coloured dress.

6. Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami at Duranga screening