Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh attends yoga class, Urfi Javed poses for paps at airport

Rakul Preet Singh advised paps to mask up and Urfi Javed opened up on her official name change.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jun 11, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

Saturday has been graced and dazzled by the presence of women. From Rakul Preet Singh to Karishma Tanna, Ankita Lokhande and Urfi Javed. Check out your favourite charming beauties spotted throughout the day. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Rakul Preet Singh

We start our list with fitness freak beauty Rakul Preet Singh. The actress was spotted attending yoga. While posing for paps, Rakul advised the paparazzi to wear masks.

2. Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty was also spotted having a relaxed weekend, and she posed for paps gracefully. 

3. Kiara Advani

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Kiara Advani is also a fitness lover, and she was also spotted at her gym. 

4. Karishma Tanna

Popular television actress Karishma Tanna was also spotted spending her weekend on a healthy note, and she was also captured outside the gym. 

5. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

The beautiful couple, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain was spotted at an event in Mumbai. Ankita looked enchanting in her saree, whereas Vicky was looking dapper in formals. 

6. Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed was spotted at the airport, and she gracefully posed for paps. While posing for paps she also revealed that a numerologist suggested she should change her name, as it will bring luck and work opportunities to her. 

