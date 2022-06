Viral Photos of the Day: Anil Kapoor-Kiara Advani travel by metro, Kartik Aaryan stuns in casuals

Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan stunned fans in casuals.

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebs Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan stunned fans in casuals. Meanwhile, Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara travelled via metro to avoid traffic. Take a look:

1. Shahid Kapoor

1/6 Shahid Kapoor was looking handsome in a casual sweatshirt on which Kapoor was writter.

2. Malaika Arora

2/6 Malaika Arora was seen wearing denim shorts, teamed up with a casual t-shirt and a cap.

3. Kartik Aaryan

3/6 Kartik Aaryan opted for a blue outfit, he was seen posing for the cameras.

4. Aditya Roy Kapoor

4/6 Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor never fails to impress us with his looks.

5. Kiara Advani

5/6 Kiara Advani was seen travelling in the metro to avoid traffic in Mumbai.

6. Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan