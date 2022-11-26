Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor

Vikram Gokhale passed away at the age of 77 in Pune on November 26. Here's a look at some of his famous film appearances.
Vikram Gokhale, a famous Marathi and Hindi actor, known for featuring in films like Mission Mangal and Agneepath, and multiple television shows such as Virrudh and Sanjivani, passed away on Saturday, November 26, at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Center, Pune where he was admitted due to his prolonged illness. Gokhale made his debut with the film Parwana with Amitabh Bacchan in 1971. Here are some of his famous film appearances. (All images: Twitter)
1. Agneepath
In Agneepath, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role, the late actor played the role of police commissioner M. S. Gaitonde. In its remake with Hrithik Roshan, Om Puri played the character essayed by Gokhale.
2. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 in which he played Pundit Darbar, who doesn't allow his daughter Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) to tie the knot with Sameer (Salman Khan) and instead fixes her marriage with Vanraj (Ajay Devgn).
3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Vikram Gokhale played Acharya Yagyaprakash Bharti in Priyadarshan-directed horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, and Paresh Rawal among others, in 2007.
4. Tum Bin
In Anubhav Sinha's musical romantic drama Tum Bin in 2001, Gokhale played Girdhari Shah, the father of Raqesh Bapat's character Amar Shah whose accidental death forms the basis of the rest of the plot.
5. Mission Mangal
Based on India's successful Mangalyaan mission, the veteran actor played Shrikant Bhosle, the director of Indian Space Research Organisation in the 2019 film led by Akshay Kumar and several female actors.