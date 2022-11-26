Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor

Vikram Gokhale passed away at the age of 77 in Pune on November 26. Here's a look at some of his famous film appearances.

Vikram Gokhale, a famous Marathi and Hindi actor, known for featuring in films like Mission Mangal and Agneepath, and multiple television shows such as Virrudh and Sanjivani, passed away on Saturday, November 26, at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Center, Pune where he was admitted due to his prolonged illness. Gokhale made his debut with the film Parwana with Amitabh Bacchan in 1971. Here are some of his famous film appearances.