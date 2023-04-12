photoDetails

Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos

Porn star-turned-actress Sunny Leone shared scintillating pictures of herself in a red embroidered lehenga on her Instagram.

Sunny Leone often shares her glamorous and gorgeous photos on social media. She looked elegant and beautiful in her recent Instagram photos in which she was seen donning a red embroidered lehenga for a magazine photoshoot.

1. Sunny Leone dons a red embroidered lehenga

1/5 For the Cultured Wedding magazine photoshoot, Sunny donned a beautiful embroidered red lehenga and surprised her fans and followers.

2. Sunny Leone photos and the Game of Thrones connection

2/5 Sunny captioned her photos in red lehenga as, "Red Wedding", referencing the most shocking incident in the Game of Thrones series.

3. Sunny Leone fans react to her pictures

3/5 Sunny's fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis to her recent pictures with one of them even calling her "Queen of Bollywood".

4. Sunny Leone makes alluring poses

4/5 The Jism 2 actress was seen making alluring poses in the stunning pictures, that went viral on social media within minutes.

5. Sunny Leone's social media presence