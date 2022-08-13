Search icon
Sridevi birth anniversary: From English Vinglish to Mr India, iconic movies of the late actress

Take a look at Sridevi's best movies of all times.

  Aug 13, 2022

Without a doubt, Sridevi, a renowned actress, and her films will live on in memory for a very long time. Since the actress went to the heavenly abode, her followers have honoured her every day. Bollywood's best hits, which not only did well at the box office but also left an enduring impression on viewers, featured Sridevi.

1. Chandni

Chandni
1/6

This Yash Chopra classic is still cherished for its outstanding performances and outstanding score. The song Mere Haathon Mein later became very popular.

2. Laadla

Laadla
2/6

This film, directed by Raj Kanwar, was a remake of the Kannada film Anuraga Aralithu. 

3. Mr India

Mr India
3/6

One of Bollywood's most well-known movies is called Mr. India. Both reviewers and viewers praised this fiction drama.

4. English Vinglish

English Vinglish
4/6

This comedy-drama served as a milestone for Sridevi's return to Hindi film. When it first debuted, the movie earned a lot of enthusiastic reviews. It received a 5-minute standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival.

5. Mom

Mom
5/6

This suspense thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sridevi received critical acclaim for its stunning performances and gripping storyline.

6. Lamhe

Lamhe
6/6

One of her best performances came in Yash Chopra's Lamhe, where she portrayed the mother and daughter in a love story that was decades ahead of its time.

