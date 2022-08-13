Sridevi birth anniversary: From English Vinglish to Mr India, iconic movies of the late actress

Without a doubt, Sridevi, a renowned actress, and her films will live on in memory for a very long time. Since the actress went to the heavenly abode, her followers have honoured her every day. Bollywood's best hits, which not only did well at the box office but also left an enduring impression on viewers, featured Sridevi.