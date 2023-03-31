Search icon
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony

From Aamir Khan's family to Gauri Khan with Suhana and Aryan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai with Aradhaya, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani attended the inauguration ceremony of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

  • Mar 31, 2023, 09:06 PM IST

Saturday evening of 31st March became a memorable night as several Bollywood and international celebrities came together at the inauguration of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Let's take a look at the attendees. (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Salman Khan with Gauri, Aryan and Suhana Khan

Salman Khan with Gauri, Aryan and Suhana Khan
1/9

Here's Salman Khan posing for the media with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan. 

2. Aamir Khan and family

Aamir Khan and family
2/9

Aamir Khan was spotted attending the launch event with his family, son Azad, daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare. 

3. Alia Bhatt with family

Alia Bhatt with family
3/9

Alia Bhatt graced the red carpet with her family, father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. 

4. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone
4/9

One of the power couples of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the grand launch event. 

5. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
5/9

Actress Priyanka Chopra also attended the event with her husband Nick Jonas. In India, this is Priyanka's first red carpet appearance after her marriage.

6. Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur
6/9

While walking the red carpet, actress Vidya Balan looked graciously charming with her producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. 

7. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani
7/9

Here comes the newlywed duo of B-town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Sid-Kiara gave royal vibes with their appearance at the red carpet. 

8. Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya
8/9

Speaking about royalty, actress Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya are setting new rules in making stunning appearances on the red carpet. 

9. Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon and Sonam Kapoor

Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon and Sonam Kapoor
9/9

Bhediya stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon did some masti while posing on the red carpet. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor slayed the red carpet like a boss. 

