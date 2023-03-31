Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony

From Aamir Khan's family to Gauri Khan with Suhana and Aryan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai with Aradhaya, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani attended the inauguration ceremony of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
Saturday evening of 31st March became a memorable night as several Bollywood and international celebrities came together at the inauguration of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Let's take a look at the attendees. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Salman Khan with Gauri, Aryan and Suhana Khan
Here's Salman Khan posing for the media with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan.
2. Aamir Khan and family
Aamir Khan was spotted attending the launch event with his family, son Azad, daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare.
3. Alia Bhatt with family
Alia Bhatt graced the red carpet with her family, father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt.
4. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone
One of the power couples of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the grand launch event.
5. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
Actress Priyanka Chopra also attended the event with her husband Nick Jonas. In India, this is Priyanka's first red carpet appearance after her marriage.
6. Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur
While walking the red carpet, actress Vidya Balan looked graciously charming with her producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.
7. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani
Here comes the newlywed duo of B-town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Sid-Kiara gave royal vibes with their appearance at the red carpet.
8. Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya
Speaking about royalty, actress Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya are setting new rules in making stunning appearances on the red carpet.
9. Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon and Sonam Kapoor
Bhediya stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon did some masti while posing on the red carpet. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor slayed the red carpet like a boss.