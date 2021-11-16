Remember 'Tum Bin' overnight sensation Sandali Sinha? Here's how she looks now

The Anubhav Sinha directed 2001 film 'Tum Bin' was a massive blockbuster hit. All the stars of the film, Raqesh Bapat, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha and Himanshu Malik all shot to overnight fame with the release of the romantic drama that still captures the hearts of many and is remembered fondly by the audience.

And while all the three male stars did receive a lot of recognition for their roles in the film, but the leading lady, Sandali Sinha (now Sandali Sinha Salaskar), became an overnight sensation.

But, despite her massive popularity and overnight fame, Sandali Sinha Salaskar appeared in only a few films that did not do well at the box office. Consequently, she quit acting and decided to stay away from the media limelight. And even though she quit the industry, her charming and girl-next-door innocent looks are something that fans miss even today.

While searching for details about her on the internet, we came across some recent photos of Sandali shared on her Facebook handle. Here's how she looks now. Check out the photos.