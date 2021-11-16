Remember 'Tum Bin' overnight sensation Sandali Sinha? Here's how she looks now

Despite her massive popularity after 'Tum Bin' was releaed, Sandali Sinha appeared in only a few films that did not do well at the box office.
The Anubhav Sinha directed 2001 film 'Tum Bin' was a massive blockbuster hit. All the stars of the film, Raqesh Bapat, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha and Himanshu Malik all shot to overnight fame with the release of the romantic drama that still captures the hearts of many and is remembered fondly by the audience.
And while all the three male stars did receive a lot of recognition for their roles in the film, but the leading lady, Sandali Sinha (now Sandali Sinha Salaskar), became an overnight sensation.
But, despite her massive popularity and overnight fame, Sandali Sinha Salaskar appeared in only a few films that did not do well at the box office. Consequently, she quit acting and decided to stay away from the media limelight. And even though she quit the industry, her charming and girl-next-door innocent looks are something that fans miss even today.
While searching for details about her on the internet, we came across some recent photos of Sandali shared on her Facebook handle. Here's how she looks now. Check out the photos.
1. Remember 'Tum Bin' actress Sandali Sinha?
After her not-so-successful Bollywood stint and deciding to quit the glamour industry, Sandali Sinha Salaskar currently handles the Country of Origin, one of the largest bakeries in the nation. Sandali and her husband Kiran Salaskar reportedly started the venture together. Today, Sandali may be away from the silver screen but she is a successful businesswoman and a mother of three children. (Sandali Sinha Salaskar Facebook account/File photo)
2. 'Tum Bin' actress Sandali Sinha lives in Mumbai with her family
'Tum Bin' actress Sandali Sinha currently resides in Mumbai with her family. On January 11, 2021, Sandali, who rang in her 49th birthday, shared this photo on her Facebook account. In the photo, Sandali is seen posing with her husband Kiran Salaskar and sister-in-law Kimaya Salaskar Thakrar.
3. 'Tum Bin' actress Sandali Sinha: Overnight sensation
Sandli Sinha won the hearts of the audience hearts and cast a magic spell on them with her scintillating performance in her debut film, 'Tum Bin'. She became an overnight sensation as fans were left in awe of her beauty and simplicity. (Photo: Tum Bin film YouTube screenshot)
4. Sandali Sinha's photos with 'Tum Bin' director Anubhav Sinha
In 2016, Anubhav Sinha had shared some photos with Sandali Sinha who had visited him to hear the songs of 'Tum Bin 2'. In fact. not just Sandali,
choreographer Remo D'souza and members of the 'Tum Bin' team including the production designer and the Associate Director had a small meetup of sorts before the release of Tum Bin 2.
5. 'Tum Bin' actor Sandali Sinha: Bollywood career
After 'Tum Bin' became a hit, expectations from Sandali Sinha were sky-high. However, her career did not take flight despite her garnering praise for her roles in 'Pinjar' and 'Ab Tumhare Hawaale Watan Saathiyo' considering the small parts she played in the films. Other than these films, Sandali did 'Om' and made a special appearance in 'Tum Bin II' in 2016. She wasn't seen on-screen thereafter. (Photo: Tum Bin film YouTube screenshot)
6. 'Tum Bin' actor Sandali Sinha: South film
At the time she was gearing up to marry Kiran Salaskar, in the meantime, Sandali also tried her luck in South films and appeared in 'Nigehbaan: The Third Eye" (2005), 'Orey Pandu' (2005) and 'Main Ronee Aur Jony' (2007'. When she could not find a grounding in the South too, she quit films altogether. (Photo: Tum Bin film YouTube screenshot)
7. 'Tum Bin' actor Sandali Sinha: Marriage
'Tum Bin' actor Sandali Sinha married businessman Kiran Sinha in November 2005. The couple has three children. (Photo: Tum Bin film YouTube screenshot)