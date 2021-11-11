Remember Salman Khan's 'Sanam Bewafa' co-star Chandni? Here's how she looks now

Here's all we know about Salman Khan 'Sanam Bewafa' co-star Chandni, where she is now and what she looks like.
Bollywood is a dream that many want to live. With aspiring models and actors flocking to the city of dreams, Mumbai, to carve a niche for themselves, it is not often that one finds success. And for some who do, it is only short-lived.
One such actress was Chandni who was cast opposite Salman Khan in the film 'Sanam Bewafa'. The 1991 film starring Salman Khan and Chandni was released almost 30 years ago. It went on to become a massive hit and Chandni shot to overnight fame. But despite the success of the film and nationwide recognition that followed, Chandni whose real name is Navodita Sharma, hardly appeared in other films and disappeared from the scene after her last release 'Hahakaar' in 1996.
1. Salman Khan's 'Sanam Bewafa' co-star Chandni
Chandni (real name Navodita Sharma) made her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Salman Khan in 'Sanam Bewafa' which was released in 1991. According to media reports, while she was still in college, Chandni saw an advertisement to cast the female lead for the film 'Sanam Befawa' and she auditioned for the role. As fate would have it, Chandi got selected as Salman's heroine in the film. 'Sanam Bewafa' went on to be a blockbuster. But, unfortunately, because of her contract with Saawan Kumar Tak, the director and producer of the film, Chandni could not establish herself in the industry immediately after the film's success. By the time the contract was withdrawn, it was too late for Chandni to reap the benefits of a debut blockbuster film. As we know, out of sight, out of mind!
2. Salman Khan's 'Sanam Bewafa' co-star Chandni: Acting Career
Salman Khan's 'Sanam Bewafa' co-star Chandni did, however, appear in a few films such as '1942 A Love Story', 'Mr. Azaad' and 'Jai Kishan'. After her unsuccessful stint in Bollywood, Chandni quit films when she had no offers in hand. In total Chandni did 11 films and her last release was 'Hahakaar' in 1996.
3. Salman Khan's 'Sanam Bewafa' co-star Chandni: Marital life
In 1994, Chandni (Navodita Sharma) tied the knot with US-based Satish Sharma. She later moved to Florida, USA. As per reports, Chandni has two daughters, Karishma and Kareena whom she named after Bollywood heroines Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
4. Salman Khan's 'Sanam Bewafa' co-star Chandni: Owner of dance school
After moving to the US, in 1998, Chandni (Navodita Sharma) opened C Stuidos Inc to promote a connection to culture and heritage through dance. "Dance styles taught at the studio are a reflection of Chandni's vision and background. She combines several dance methods to make lessons fun. Each class is an experience in Classical, Traditional, and Bollywood styles with a Latin or hip hop twist to make the genre more relevant to the younger generation," reads the description on her LinkedIn account. Chandni's performers have performed at many diverse venues including Disney, Hard Rock Live at Universal Studios, Conventions, Weddings, and NBA games.
5. Salman Khan's 'Sanam Bewafa' co-star Chandni: Founder of Bollywood Magic
Chandni is also the creator of Bollywood Magic, a partnership with Orlando Magic that has held events at the Amway Center to help mainstream Indian culture through music, dance and fashion.