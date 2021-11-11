Remember Salman Khan's 'Sanam Bewafa' co-star Chandni? Here's how she looks now

Here's all we know about Salman Khan 'Sanam Bewafa' co-star Chandni, where she is now and what she looks like.

Bollywood is a dream that many want to live. With aspiring models and actors flocking to the city of dreams, Mumbai, to carve a niche for themselves, it is not often that one finds success. And for some who do, it is only short-lived.

One such actress was Chandni who was cast opposite Salman Khan in the film 'Sanam Bewafa'. The 1991 film starring Salman Khan and Chandni was released almost 30 years ago. It went on to become a massive hit and Chandni shot to overnight fame. But despite the success of the film and nationwide recognition that followed, Chandni whose real name is Navodita Sharma, hardly appeared in other films and disappeared from the scene after her last release 'Hahakaar' in 1996.

Here's all we know about Salman Khan's co-star Chandni, where she is now and what she looks like.