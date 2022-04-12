Search icon
Ragini MMS Returns star Karishma Lala Sharma is an epitome of beauty and style

'Ragini MMS Returns' actress Karishma Lala Sharma, who has worked in films including 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', often raises temperature on social media.

'Ragini MMS Returns' actress Karishma Lala Sharma, who has worked in several films including 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', often raises the temperature on social media with her sexy and hot photos. The actress has a huge fan following on Instagram and she often drops her beautiful pictures in order to keep her fans updated.

1. Karishma Sharma's early life

Karishma Sharma was born on December 22, 1993, in Mumbai. The actress came back to Mumbai after living in Delhi and Patna.

2. Karishma Sharma's career

Karishma Lala Sharma has worked in films 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' in 2015, 'Hotel Milan' in 2018, 'Super 30' in 2019, and 'Ujda Chaman' in 2019. The actress was also seen in the popular web series 'Ragini MMS: Returns' in 2017. 

3. Karishma Sharma's television journey

Karishma Lala Sharma appeared in various television shows including 'Pavitra Rishta', Ye Hai Mohabbatein', 'Aahat 6', and 'Silsila Pyar Ka.'

4. Karishma Sharma style

Karishma Sharma is a true style icon, he pictures prove that. She knows how to carry herself in any outfit.

5. Karishma Lala Sharma

Karishma Lala Sharma knows how to impress us with her style statement. 

