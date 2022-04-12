Ragini MMS Returns star Karishma Lala Sharma is an epitome of beauty and style

'Ragini MMS Returns' actress Karishma Lala Sharma, who has worked in several films including 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', often raises the temperature on social media with her sexy and hot photos. The actress has a huge fan following on Instagram and she often drops her beautiful pictures in order to keep her fans updated.

Take a look: