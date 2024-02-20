Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

Here's everything you need to know about Shammi Kapoor's beautiful granddaughter Pooja Desai.
The Kapoors are one of the most respected families in the Hindi film industry. From Prithviraj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, the Kapoor Khandaan has given the industry many superstars. However, there also have been some members of the Kapoor family who have stayed away from the limelight and carved their own careers. One such person is Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter Pooja Desai. Here is everything you need to know aout her. (All images: Pooja Desai/Instagram)
1. Pooja Desai's parents and relation to the Kapoors
Shammi Kapoor had married twice. His first marriage was with actress Geeta Bali and his second was with Neila Kapoor. He had two children from Geeta, a daughter Kanchan Kapoor, and a son Aditya Raj Kapoor. Pooja Desai is the daughter of Kanchan Kapoor and Ketan Desai.
2. Pooja Desai is also related to Manmohan Desai
Pooja Desai's father Ketan Desai is the son of the legendary director Manmohan Desai, who was a pioneer in making masala movies in Bollywood. One of the most successful filmmakers, some of his most popular films are Naseeb, Coolie, Mard, Amar Akbar Anthony, Dharam Veer, and Parvarish among others.
3. Pooja Desai's education and profession
Pooja has been a film student at New York Film Academy and New York University, where she has studied direction, production and screenwriting. She has her own website where she has described herself as "writer-producer, self-taught chef, foodie, lover of culture and storytelling, blogger, TV addict and renaissance woman."
4. Pooja Desai's experience in Bollywood
Pooja has worked as an assistant director and production manager on films like Dhoom 2 (2006), Om Shanti Om (2007), and Love Story 2050 (2008). In the last few years, she has crossed over to the digital world and has opened a digital production company Webwali Studio and a YouTube channel Webwali TV.
5. Pooja Desai at Kapoor's annual Christmas lunch
Taking to her Instagram, Pooja Desai shared this picture from the Kapoor's annual Christmas lunch on December 25 last year. The photo includes four generations of Kapoors with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, and Randhir Kapoor amongst others in attendance.