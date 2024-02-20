Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

The Kapoors are one of the most respected families in the Hindi film industry. From Prithviraj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, the Kapoor Khandaan has given the industry many superstars. However, there also have been some members of the Kapoor family who have stayed away from the limelight and carved their own careers. One such person is Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter Pooja Desai. Here is everything you need to know aout her. (All images: Pooja Desai/Instagram)