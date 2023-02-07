Meet Imran Khan's rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, who worked with him in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Imran Khan was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington on Monday.
Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been making headlines ever since a video of him with his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington went viral on social media. In the clip, he can be seen holding Lekha's hand as they walk away.
Imran Khan earlier sought everyone’s attention with his separation news from his wife Avantika Malik. Now, the new viral video has sparked dating rumours with Lekha. They were looking happy together. As per the media reports, Imran is a close friend of Lekha’s husband Pablo.
1. Who is Lekha Washinton?
Lekha Washington is an actress who has worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu cinema.
2. Product Designer
Lekha has done theatre in Chennai-based stage plays and is an artist. She is also a product designer.
3. Breakthrough film role
Lekha’s breakthrough film role was in the 2008 film Jayamkondaan in which she played an independent estranged sister.
4. Runs her own company
Lekha is the owner of product design company called Ajji, she launched her first range of products in a Pallate store in Mumbai.
5. Cameo in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
Lekha had a cameo in the film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola starring Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma.