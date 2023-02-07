Meet Imran Khan's rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, who worked with him in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been making headlines ever since a video of him with his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington went viral on social media. In the clip, he can be seen holding Lekha's hand as they walk away.

Imran Khan earlier sought everyone’s attention with his separation news from his wife Avantika Malik. Now, the new viral video has sparked dating rumours with Lekha. They were looking happy together. As per the media reports, Imran is a close friend of Lekha’s husband Pablo.