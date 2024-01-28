trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

Here are the photos from the party thrown by Natasha Poonawalla for the Jonas Brothers last night.

The socialite Natasha Poonawalla threw an afterparty party for Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas after the trio's first concert in India on Saturday, January 27, in Mumbai. Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, and Orry were among the few stars who attended the party. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. The Jonas Brothers

1/6 Here are the three Jonas Brothers - Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, who performed in India for the first time on the first day of the Lollapalooza concert in Mumbai on Saturday.

2. Malaika Arora

2/6 Malaika Arora looked sexy and glamorous as she arrived to Natasha Poonawalla's home for the party thrown for Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and his two brothers.

3. Orry aka Orhan Awatramani

3/6 The social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who was most recently seen in the final episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8, was also one of the guests.

4. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

4/6 The Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor and the businessman Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018, gave the perfect couple goals at the Jonas Brothers' party.

5. Bhumi Pednekar

5/6 Bhumi Pednekar, who will seen next in the crime thriller film Bhakshak that premieres on Netflix on February 9, looked glamorous and hot last night.

6. Ishaan Khatter