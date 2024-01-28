Search icon
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3076013
HomePhotos

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

Here are the photos from the party thrown by Natasha Poonawalla for the Jonas Brothers last night.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 28, 2024, 01:47 PM IST

The socialite Natasha Poonawalla threw an afterparty party for Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas after the trio's first concert in India on Saturday, January 27, in Mumbai. Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, and Orry were among the few stars who attended the party. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

 

1. The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers
1/6

Here are  the three Jonas Brothers - Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, who performed in India for the first time on the first day of the Lollapalooza concert in Mumbai on Saturday.

2. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
2/6

Malaika Arora looked sexy and glamorous as she arrived to Natasha Poonawalla's home for the party thrown for Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and his two brothers.

3. Orry aka Orhan Awatramani

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani
3/6

The social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who was most recently seen in the final episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8, was also one of the guests.

4. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
4/6

The Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor and the businessman Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018, gave the perfect couple goals at the Jonas Brothers' party.

5. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar
5/6

Bhumi Pednekar, who will seen next in the crime thriller film Bhakshak that premieres on Netflix on February 9, looked glamorous and hot last night.

6. Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter
6/6

Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter, who was also seen in the period war drama Pippa that premiered on Prime Video last year, also came for the party.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble
Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023
Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony
In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from ankle injury, initiates full-tilt bowling
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews