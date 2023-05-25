Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Ashish Vidyarthi was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua who also starred in Imlie and has a 23-year-old son with her.

On Thursday, Ashish Vidyarthi shocked everyone when he announced he got married to Rupali Barua at the age of 60 in an intimate ceremony. The actor found his love again in Rupali Barua who hails from Guwahati, and is associated with Kolkata's handloom fashion store, NAMEG.

