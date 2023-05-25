Search icon
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Ashish Vidyarthi was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua who also starred in Imlie and has a 23-year-old son with her.

  • May 25, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

On Thursday, Ashish Vidyarthi shocked everyone when he announced he got married to Rupali Barua at the age of 60 in an intimate ceremony. The actor found his love again in Rupali Barua who hails from Guwahati, and is associated with Kolkata's handloom fashion store, NAMEG.

Meanwhile, a section of people started searching for his first wife. The actor was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua who also starred in Imlie and has a son with her.

 

Rajoshi Barua
Rajoshi Barua aka Piloo Vidyarthi was born in Kolkata, West Bengal, on 30 August. She completed her graduation in economics honours, in 1990, from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal. 

 

Daughter of a veteran Bengali actress
Rajoshi Barua is the daughter of a veteran Bengali actress Shakuntala Barua.

Career
She started her career as a radio jockey and producer in the year 1993 at the FM station ‘Times FM’ in Mumbai. She worked there for six years and joined Times Music as A&R manager in 2000.

She is also the co-founded of an organisation named Ashish Vidyarthi & Associates which aims to transform lives through theatre, music & conversations.

 

TV shows
She also starred in various Hindi films and TV serials including Suhani Si Ek Ladki in 2019 and Imlie in 2020.

Son
Ashish and Rajoshi Barua together have a son Arth Vidyarthi who is 23-year-old.

