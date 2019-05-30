Katrina Kaif snaps back at Salman Khan as he says 'Thank You Priyanka' for the zillionth time in a 'Bharat' interview

It's been over a year since Priyanka Chopra opted out of 'Bharat' but it seems Salman Khan's ego is not allowing him to digest a simple 'no'. He still holds a grudge against Priyanka and he wants the world to know that.

In almost all their promotional interviews together, Salman has been seen cutting off Katrina at various occassions and openly taking digs at Priyanka Chopra - 'Thank You Priyanka' being his staple comeback for everything.

By stubbornly bringing up Priyanka in all his interviews, Khan is not just validating the popular narrative that in his universe people can't get away by refusing his film, he is also devaluing Katrina's contribution to the film, the actress who turned down Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' at the 'last minute' to be a part of 'Bharat'.

Recently singer Sona Mohapatra called out Salman for his wedding jibe at Priyanka. “Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave their husbands for a film like this,” Salman had said in a recent interview to Bollywood Hungama.

Salman fans - who are also known as 'Bhaitards' - obviously didn't like the criticism and backed the superstar using the hashtag "Paid Media Can't Harm SALMAN'. However, this time it was Katrina herself who stopped Salman from using his favourite 'Thank You Priyanka' jeer.

Read the full story here: