Katrina Kaif snaps back at Salman Khan as he says 'Thank You Priyanka' for the zillionth time in a 'Bharat' interview

Interview after interview, Salman Khan has been interrupting Katrina Kaif to talk about Priyanka Chopra
It's been over a year since Priyanka Chopra opted out of 'Bharat' but it seems Salman Khan's ego is not allowing him to digest a simple 'no'. He still holds a grudge against Priyanka and he wants the world to know that.
In almost all their promotional interviews together, Salman has been seen cutting off Katrina at various occassions and openly taking digs at Priyanka Chopra - 'Thank You Priyanka' being his staple comeback for everything.
By stubbornly bringing up Priyanka in all his interviews, Khan is not just validating the popular narrative that in his universe people can't get away by refusing his film, he is also devaluing Katrina's contribution to the film, the actress who turned down Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' at the 'last minute' to be a part of 'Bharat'.
Recently singer Sona Mohapatra called out Salman for his wedding jibe at Priyanka. “Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave their husbands for a film like this,” Salman had said in a recent interview to Bollywood Hungama.
Salman fans - who are also known as 'Bhaitards' - obviously didn't like the criticism and backed the superstar using the hashtag "Paid Media Can't Harm SALMAN'. However, this time it was Katrina herself who stopped Salman from using his favourite 'Thank You Priyanka' jeer.
Read the full story here:
1. Katrina has clearly had enough of Salman ranting over Priyanka quitting 'Bharat'
Katrina Kaif was often seen telling Salman to ‘calm down’ in their 'Bharat' interviews whenever he started talking about Priyanka Chopra but during one of her recent interviews, Katrina lost her calm and we're glad. Katrina was answering a question related to her character in the film when Salman randomly cut her off and said, 'Thank You Priyanka'. Had it happened a few days earlier, Katrina might have ignored it. But, this time she gave it back. A visibly annoyed Katrina stopped mid-way (0:35) and gave him a look that we hope he would never forget. She looked really upset as it took her a while to recollect herself. You can watch the said interview with Radio City, here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0AETvIWYkc
2. Salman Khan's wedding jibe at Priyanka drew the ire of many
Salman's recent interview with Bollywood Hungama had also provoked public ire as he once again brought up the topic of Priyanka's exit. He got critized by a certain section of the media for saying that it amazes him how PC chose to dump 'the biggest film of her career' to get married. “Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave their husbands for a film like this,” he said.
3. When Salman explained his 'real' intention behind the 'Thank You Priyanka' jeer
It was at the trailer launch of 'Bharat' when Salman was first heard saying 'Thank You, Priyanka'. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Salman clarified his real intention behind his comment. "Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her. Bharat was about to go on the floors and just five days before the shooting, Priyanka meets me and says that she wouldn't be able to work in the film. Now, if Priyanka hadn't left Bharat, how could we have brought Katrina on board?," he told Mumbai Mirror.
The 53-year-old actor said that Priyanka was offered a meaty role in Bharat, instead "she chose to play the role of a wife, which is even beautiful". "But Katrina is not playing the role of a wife and hence she is playing the character in Bharat."
"She came to meet me one day and said she is going to get married and hence won't be able to work in the film. I had told Priyanka that we will adjust the dates for her. She said that she isn't sure how much time she needs for the preparation of her wedding. "
"While many would give anything for the film or maybe even leaving their husband, Priyanka left the film," added Salman.