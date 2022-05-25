Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash: Farah Khan, Ayan Mukerji, others attend midnight celebration

Here are the pictures of the celebrities who were snapped outside Karan Johar's home to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Filmmaker, producer, and television host Karan Johar celebrates his 50th birthday on May 25. As per the reports, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director will throw a grand birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday night. Before this next big Bollywood party, some celebrities landed at Karan's house at midnight, and here are their pictures snapped outside his home. (All images: Viral Bhayani)