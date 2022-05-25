Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash: Farah Khan, Ayan Mukerji, others attend midnight celebration

Here are the pictures of the celebrities who were snapped outside Karan Johar's home to celebrate his 50th birthday.
Filmmaker, producer, and television host Karan Johar celebrates his 50th birthday on May 25. As per the reports, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director will throw a grand birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday night. Before this next big Bollywood party, some celebrities landed at Karan's house at midnight, and here are their pictures snapped outside his home. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations
Karan Johar's house entrance was decorated with golden coloured balloons that had 'Happy Birthday KJo' and '50 & Fabulous' imprinted on them.
2. Farah Khan with Maheep Kapoor
Choreographer-director Farah Khan reached Karan Johar's home, along with Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor for the midnight celebrations.
3. Seema Kiran Sajdeh
Seema Kiran Sajdeh, previously Seema Khan before her divorce with Sohail Khan this month, was also spotted arriving for the small get-together.
4. Ayan Mukeji
Ayan Mukerji, who has directed movies under Karan Johar's production house Dharma, was seen dressed in smart casuals for the celebrations.
5. Apoorva Mehta with wife Bijal Mehta
CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta, who also celebrated his 50th birthday in March this year, arrived with his wife Bijal Mehta.
6. Karan Johar's next film
Karan Johar's next film is titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It releases on February 10, 2023.