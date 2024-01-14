trendingPhotosDetail

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

Here's a look at Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous look from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception

Recently, from television actors, and Bollywood stars to South Indian stars, everyone dressed their best for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Shehnaaz Gill also attended the reception and now the actress has shared her stunning pictures on social media leaving the fans awestruck.

1. Shehnaaz Gill Instagram post

1/5 On Sunday, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram and shared her glamourous look from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception. The actress captioned the post, “Gold & Glitter.”

2. Shehnaaz Gill's outfit

2/5 Shehnaaz Gill opted for a black sequenced saree which she paired with a golden blouse that had a deep plunging neckline. She opted for a Gaurav Gupta saree and aced the look.

3. Shehnaaz Gill looks glamorous

3/5 Shehnaaz Gill kept her look simple with minimal accessories. She kept her locks open and opted for a nude make-up look.

4. Netizens reaction to Shehnaaz Gill pics

4/5 Netizens showered love on the actress. One of the comments read, “sizzling Shehnaaz.” Another wrote, “you are shining as Gold.” Another user commented, “The Golden diva, you look smashingly gorgeous.”

