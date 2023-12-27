Search icon
In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has dropped photos from his Christmas celebration, and it went viral on the internet.

  • Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 27, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry turned into Santa with a large hat and celebrated Christmas with his BFFs from Bollywood. Let's take a look at the inside pics from Orry's Christmas bash. (Image source: Orry Instagram) 

1. Orry with Khushi Kapoor

Orry with Khushi Kapoor
1/6

Here's Orry posing with Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor. The youngest Kapoor made her debut this year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.



2. Orry with Malaika Arora

Orry with Malaika Arora
2/6

Here's Orry posing with Malaika Arora. After Orry posted the photos, Malaika demanded the big hat from him and dropped a comment about it on his post. 



3. Orry with Suhana Khan

Orry with Suhana Khan
3/6

Here's Orry posing with Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter made her on-screen debut with Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.



4. Orry with Arjun Kapoor and Arhaan Khan

Orry with Arjun Kapoor and Arhaan Khan
4/6

Here's Orry posing with Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor



5. Orry with Urfi Javed

Orry with Urfi Javed
5/6

Here are glimpses of a happening bash hosted by Orry for Urfi Javed and other friends. 



6. Orry after hosting grand Christmas bash

Orry after hosting grand Christmas bash
6/6

Here's the host Orry after hosting a star-studded Christmas bash. 



