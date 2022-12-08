Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Mouni Roy sets internet on fire with her hot photos

Mouni Roy, who recently appeared in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, looks stunning in the photos she shared on social meedia.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 07, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

Brahmastra star Mouni Roy, who is one of the most talented actresses in the country, grabbed everyone's attention with her acting skills in the movie starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The actress who is an avid social media user never fails to stun us with her glamorous photos.

Recently, she dropped a series of photos that are now going viral on social media.Take a look:

1. Mouni Roy in black bikini

Mouni Roy in black bikini
1/6

In one of the photos shared by Mouni Roy on Instagram, she can be seen donning a sexy black bikini.

2. Mouni Roy flaunting her curves

Mouni Roy flaunting her curves
2/6

In this photo, Mouni Roy can be seen wearing a golden dress and flaunting her sexy curves. 

3. Mouni Roy in backless dress

Mouni Roy in backless dress
3/6

Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks stunning in this beautiful backless dress. Without a doubt, Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in this dress.

4. Mouni Roy giving us goals

Mouni Roy giving us goals
4/6

Mouni Roy never fails to give us fashion goals, these photos are the proof. 

5. Mouni Roy in lehenga

Mouni Roy in lehenga
5/6

Mouni Roy sure knows how to stun everyone with her traditional look, and this photo proves the same.

6. Mouni Roy in casuals

Mouni Roy in casuals
6/6

Mouni Roy looks super cute in this casual outfit, she is one of the most beautiful actresses.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Viral Photos of the Day: Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha give fashion goals
Avoid these 5 financial mistakes ahead of the new year
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
From Gandii Baat to XXX: Ekta Kapoor's erotic shows that made heads turn
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Captain Courageous': Rohit Sharma comes out to bat with injured thumb, hits 92m sixes!
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.