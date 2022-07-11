In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos

Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patan opted for a barbie look at a promotional event on Sunday
Bollywood actress Disha Patni often impresses us with her sexy looks. The actress, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Ek Villian Returns, opted for a barbie look at a promotional event on Sunday. She was looking gorgeous as usual, her photos went viral.
Take a look:
1. Barbie Look
Disha Patani was looking no less than a barbie when she opted for a side-cut neon color top and denim pants.
2. Looks mesmerising
Disha Patani was looking mesmerising while posing for the cameras.
3. Upcoming projects
Disha will be seen in two exciting films later this year. The first is Dharma Productions' action-franchise Yodha and the second is Mohit Suri's spiritual sequel to his own 2014 film Ek Villain, titled Ek Villain Returns.
4. Disha Patani in Ek Villian Returns
In the movie, Disha Patani has been paired opposite Abraham in Ek Villian Returns, and going by trailer, they are looking great together. The film also features Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.
5. Project K
Disha has also been signed for the big-budget science fiction film tentatively titled Project K. One of the most awaited projects, the Nag Ashwin directorial stars some of the biggest names from Indian cinema including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.
6. On personal front
Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff. However, they never confessed love for each other publically.