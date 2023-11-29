In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

In 2016, Aamir Khan rewrote box office history with his sports drama Dangal. Nilesh Tiwari-directed biopic is based on renowned wrestler Mahavir Phogat, and his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. Almost everyone in the primary cast won praise for their stellar performance, including child actor Suhani Bhatnagar. In the movie, Suhani played the role of little Babita (who was later played by Sanya Malhotra). In all these years, Suhani grew up beautifully, and the latest photos of Suhani have left netizens amazed. Let's take a look at the photos (Images source: Suhani Bhatnagar Instagram)