In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Dangal's little girl Suhani Bhatnagar is all grown up and looks unrecognisable. Suhani's latest photos have stunned netizens as well.
In 2016, Aamir Khan rewrote box office history with his sports drama Dangal. Nilesh Tiwari-directed biopic is based on renowned wrestler Mahavir Phogat, and his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. Almost everyone in the primary cast won praise for their stellar performance, including child actor Suhani Bhatnagar. In the movie, Suhani played the role of little Babita (who was later played by Sanya Malhotra). In all these years, Suhani grew up beautifully, and the latest photos of Suhani have left netizens amazed. Let's take a look at the photos (Images source: Suhani Bhatnagar Instagram)
1. Meet the grown-up Aamir Khan's on-screen daughter, Suhani Bhatnagar
This is Aamir Khan's on-screen daughter, Suhani Bhatnagar, who played Jr Babita Phogat in the blockbuster, Dangal.
2. Grown-up Suhani Bhatnagar stunned netizens
Here's another photo of Suhani that left the netizens surprised.
3. Suhani Bhatnagar isn't too active on social media
Suhani Bhatnagar has 20,500 followers on Instagram, and she isn't much active on social media. Her latest Instagram photo was uploaded in November 2021. Netizens keep asking her, "Kaha gayab ho gaye ho aap?"
4. Netizens hail Suhani Bhatnagar as 'princess'
These photos of Suhani Bhatnagar have left the internet users stunned. On this post, a netizen wrote, "Absolutely beautiful." Another netizen wrote, "You look so lovely." A netizen asked, "Tum wohi Dangal wali ladki ho na?"
5. 1000 crore debut of Suhani Bhatnagar
Suhani's first film, Dangal was released in the cinemas on December 23, 2016. As Bollywood Hungama reported, Dangal earned Rs 1968 crore worldwide in its lifetime.