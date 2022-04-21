In pics: Ameesha Patel flaunts her curves in sexy bikini

Ameesha Patel won India through her act of simple-innocent Sonia in her debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Later, she strengthened her position by playing Sakina in the all-time blockbuster Gadar- Ek Prem Katha. Cut to the present time, the actress has gone through a major transformation, and she is slaying with her bold looks. Let's take a look at 5 of her recent pictures, where Ameesha is looking like an ultimate seductress. (All image source: Ameesha Patel Instagram)