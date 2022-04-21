In pics: Ameesha Patel flaunts her curves in sexy bikini

When it comes to oozing sexiness, Ameesha Patel can give a tough competition to any contemporary actress of Bollywood.
Ameesha Patel won India through her act of simple-innocent Sonia in her debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Later, she strengthened her position by playing Sakina in the all-time blockbuster Gadar- Ek Prem Katha. Cut to the present time, the actress has gone through a major transformation, and she is slaying with her bold looks. Let's take a look at 5 of her recent pictures, where Ameesha is looking like an ultimate seductress. (All image source: Ameesha Patel Instagram)
1. The bold and blazing Ameesha Patel
Many filmgoers were surprised to see a revamped Ameesha Patel. It was hard for them to see their simple Sakina as bold and blazing Ameesha.
2. From where did the transformation begin?
Ameesha Patel shocked everyone when she donned a bikini in 2008's rom-com Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Her song Lazy Lamhein was the talk of the town, and Patel's bold avatar was the reason for it.
3. The sexy second-innings of Ameesha Patel
Even though the 2008 film was not successful, Ameesha grabbed the attention of many. 3 years later, Patel was seen in another seductive role of Cherry in Saif Ali Khan's Race 2.
4. Ameesha Patel- Digital Sensation
After Race 2, Ameesha vanished from the mainstream media limelight. But, she continued to dazzle her fans through her Instagram. Ameesha kept sharing her vacation pictures in two pieces, and she turned into a digital sensation.
5. Ameesha Patel's grand comeback
The actress is geared up for her grand comeback, as she will step into the shoes of Sakina again, for the anticipated film, Gadar 2. Sunny Deol-Ameesha's film will be a direct sequel to their 2001 partition drama, and the team has completed their first schedule successfully.