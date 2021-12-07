Search icon
Ileana D'Cruz' BOLD bikini photos from Maldives vacay go VIRAL

Take a look at how Ileana D'Cruz is enjoying the sun, sand and white beaches of Maldives, clad in ultra-glam bikinis.

  • Dec 07, 2021, 11:07 AM IST

Bollywood beauty Ileana D'Cruz, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, has been treating her fans with some stunning, postcard-worthy photos from her trip to the island nation. Mostly, it's her bikini photos that have caught the attention of the netizens and left fans drooling. Take a look at how Ileana is enjoying the sun, sand and white beaches of Maldives. 

1. Ileana D'Cruz burns up the internet in sexy red bikini

Ileana D'Cruz burns up the internet in sexy red bikini
1/5

Bollywood diva Ileana D'Cruz who recently visited the Maldives for a fun beach vacay burned up the internet in a sexy, red hot bikini. Showing off her envious curves, Ileana shared a close-up shot giving fans a glimpse of her sultry bikini body. Her wet hairstyle combined with her ultra hot look raised the temperatures and left fans asking for more.

2. Ileana D'Cruz raises temperature in sexy white bikini

Ileana D'Cruz raises temperature in sexy white bikini
2/5

Raising the temperature in a sexy white bikini, Ileana D'Cruz dropped a few sizzling hot pictures that left her fans drooling. "Sun & the sea all to myself," she captioned the post. 

3. Ileana D'Cruz's BOLD photo in lavender bikini goes viral

Ileana D'Cruz's BOLD photo in lavender bikini goes viral
3/5

After slaying it in a red and then a white bikini, Ileana D'Cruz took the social media world by storm in a lavender bikini, flaunting her hot body in the tiny piece of swimwear. She teamed her bikini with a matching lavender cover-up. 

4. Ileana D'Cruz' too hot to handle close-up photo

Ileana D'Cruz' too hot to handle close-up photo
4/5

Sharing a close-up photo on her Instagram, Ileana D'Crus wrote, "Beach hair don't care'" Her too hot to handle photo went viral online in no time and garnered her a lot of compliments. 

5. Ileana D'Cruz' girls trip to Maldives

Ileana D'Cruz' girls trip to Maldives
5/5

Ileana wasn't all by herself in the Maldives. She was accompanied by her friend Dr. Namrata Jadwani Takhtani. Both the beautiful ladies enjoyed the sun, sand and beach thoroughly and shared some stunning, postcard-worthy photos on Instagram that will make you want to go on a trip right away!

