Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 08, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter's teaser has left the netizens spellbound. The much-awaited teaser of the film shows Deepika and Hrithik all set to save the country by flying in their jets. The teaser also gives a glimpse of some of the nail-biting aerial action sequences that netizens found to be 'copied' from the Hollywood film Top Gun. However, what caught the fan's attention was Hrithik and Deepika's sizzling chemistry. Here's a look at some of the drool-worthy scenes of 'the new hot duo' 

1. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter Teaser

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter Teaser
1/5

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have paired up for the very first time for their upcoming aerial actioner Fighter. Their sizzling chemistry in the teaser have taken the internet by storm 



2. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone romantic moment

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone romantic moment
2/5

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone share an emotional but romantic moment in the Fighter teaser. The two can be seen sharing a romantic kiss with tears in their eyes and this has impressed the netizens. 



3. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's romantic song in Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's romantic song in Fighter
3/5

Earlier, several reports stated that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan shot a romantic song for Fighter in Greece, the glimpse of which has also been shown in the Fighter teaser. The netizens, however, are calling it something similar to Besharam Rang. 



4. Netizens react to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's fIery chemistry

Netizens react to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's fIery chemistry
4/5

As soon as the teaser of Fighter was released, the netizens showered their love on the new Bollywood pair. Their chemistry in the teaser has fans drooling over their hotness. One of the comments read, "The duo is on fire." Another wrote, "Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan set the screen on fire." Talking about the romantic kiss between the two, one of the fans wrote, "This is scene is going to be the emotional peak in the film. "



5. About Fighter

About Fighter
5/5

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is an aerial action entertainer which stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan. The characters of the film were recently released on social media. Hrithik plays Squadron leader, Shamsher Pathania, Deepika plays Squadron leader Minal Rathore and Anil is Group captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. 



