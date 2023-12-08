Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire.

4/5

As soon as the teaser of Fighter was released, the netizens showered their love on the new Bollywood pair. Their chemistry in the teaser has fans drooling over their hotness. One of the comments read, "The duo is on fire." Another wrote, "Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan set the screen on fire." Talking about the romantic kiss between the two, one of the fans wrote, "This is scene is going to be the emotional peak in the film. "