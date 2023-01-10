Search icon
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man

Apart from being Bollywood's Greek God, and fabulous actor, Hrithik Roshan is also a loving father and dedicated family member.

  Jan 10, 2023

As Bollywood's very own Greek God, Hrithik Roshan has turned a year fantastic. Here we are with photos and moments that prove the actor as a family lover and the best dad. (Images source: File photo) 

1. Hrithik Roshan have a snack time with his little best friends

Here's the first photo that proves our claim. Amid the jungle hike, Hrithik, Rehaan, and Hridaan took a short snack break 

2. Two little chefs with Masterchef Hrithik Roshan

Here's another adorable moment when Hrithik and his little best friends turned into chefs. They're cute, aren't they? 

3. Hrithik Roshan enjoying snow fight

Here, Hrithik Roshan is enjoying the snowy region and snow fight with his kids. 

4. Hrithik Roshan- The filmy father

Here's Hrithik Roshan taking his kids to the movies. The photo is from Wonder Woman 1984 screening, and this was the time when cinemas opened up after the second Covid lockdown. 

5. The family person- Hrithik Roshan

This moment is another example that proves Hrithik Roshan is a dedicated, family-loving person. On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Fighter and Krrish 4. 

