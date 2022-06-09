Happy Birthday Ameesha Patel: Sizzling photos of Kaho Na Pyar Hai actress that set internet on fire

Ameesha Patel, an Indian actress and model, was born on June 9, 1975. She primarily features in Hindi films, with a few Telugu flicks. With the romantic thriller movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, she made her acting debut (2000).

Patel rose to prominence after starring in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), which went on to become one of Hindi cinema's biggest hits, garnering her a Filmfare Special Performance Award. With the successful Badri, she made her Telugu film debut (2000).