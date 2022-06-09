Search icon
Happy Birthday Ameesha Patel: Sizzling photos of Kaho Na Pyar Hai actress that set internet on fire

On Ameesha Patel's birthday today, check out here sexy photos that made fans sweat.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 09, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

Ameesha Patel, an Indian actress and model, was born on June 9, 1975. She primarily features in Hindi films, with a few Telugu flicks. With the romantic thriller movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, she made her acting debut (2000).

Patel rose to prominence after starring in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), which went on to become one of Hindi cinema's biggest hits, garnering her a Filmfare Special Performance Award. With the successful Badri, she made her Telugu film debut (2000).

1. Ameesha Patel in yellow bikini

Ameesha Patel in yellow bikini
1/6

Ameesha Patel shared a collage in which she can be seen sunbathing in a sultry yellow bikini.

2. Ameesha Patel stuns in white co-ord set

Ameesha Patel stuns in white co-ord set
2/6

Ameesha Patel is dressed in a white co-ord set. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of sunglasses.

3. Ameesha Patel sizzles in blue outfit

Ameesha Patel sizzles in blue outfit
3/6

Ameesha Patel is dressed in a blue attire in these images. She wore it with a bucket hat and a bag.

4. Ameesha Patel poses in multi-colored top

Ameesha Patel poses in multi-colored top
4/6

Ameesha Patel is photographed sporting denim shorts and a plunging neckline multicoloured top.

5. Ameesha Patel looks stunning in blue tube top

Ameesha Patel looks stunning in blue tube top
5/6

Ameesha Patel shared images of herself in a blue tube top and jeans, which she looked stunning in.

6. Ameesha Patel looks hot in multicolored bikini

Ameesha Patel looks hot in multicolored bikini
6/6

Ameesha Patel was photographed in a blue and yellow bikini that had fans sweating.

