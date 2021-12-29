From Rs 27 lakh leather jacket to Rs 4 crore Audi: Expensive gifts Salman Khan received on his birthday

On his special day, Salman Khan received immense love and expensive gifts from his loved ones.

Bollywood star Salman Khan turned 56 on December 27. He celebrated his birthday with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. Videos and pictures from his birthday were doing rounds on social media. In one of the videos, he was seen dancing with Genelia.

On his special day, the actor received immense love and expensive gifts from his loved ones. Let's take a look: