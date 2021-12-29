Search icon
From Rs 27 lakh leather jacket to Rs 4 crore Audi: Expensive gifts Salman Khan received on his birthday

On his special day, Salman Khan received immense love and expensive gifts from his loved ones.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 29, 2021, 02:43 PM IST

Bollywood star Salman Khan turned 56 on December 27. He celebrated his birthday with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. Videos and pictures from his birthday were doing rounds on social media. In one of the videos, he was seen dancing with Genelia.

On his special day, the actor received immense love and expensive gifts from his loved ones. Let's take a look:

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
1/10

According to Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif gifted Salman Khan an expensive gold bracelet. It costs around 2-3 lakhs. (Image credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

2. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez
2/10

Jacqueline Fernandez gave Salman Khan a watch worth RS. 10-12 lakhs. Watch is from the brand Chopard. (Image credit: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)  

3. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt
3/10

As per the report of Bollywood Life, Sanjay Dutt gifted Salman Khan a diamond bracelet. It costs around Rs 7-8 lakhs. (Image credit: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram)

 

4. Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan
4/10

Sohail Khan, who is Salman Khan's youngest brother, reportedly gifted him a BMW S 1000 RR. It costs around Rs.23-25 lakhs. (Image credit: Sohail Khan/Instagram)

5. Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan
5/10

According to Bollywood Life, Arbaaz Khan gifted him a brand new Audi RS Q8 worth Rs. 2-3 crores on the occasion of his birthday. (Image credit: Arbaaz Khan/Instagram)

6. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor
6/10

As per media reports, Anil Kapoor gave Salman Khan a leather jacket. It is worth Rs. 27-28 lakhs. (Image credit: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

 

7. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty
7/10

Bollywood Life reported that Shilpa Shetty gave Salman Khan a gold and diamond bracelet. It costs Rs. 16-17 lakhs. (Image credit: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

 

8. Salim Khan

Salim Khan
8/10

Writer Salim Khan, who is Salman's father, gave him an apartment in Juhu. It is worth Rs. 12-13 crores. (Image credit: Salin Khan/Instagram)

 

9. Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma
9/10

Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's brother-in-law, gifted him a gold chain. It costs Rs. 73,000-72,000. (Image credit: Aayush Sharma/Instagram)

 

10. Arpita Khan

Arpita Khan
10/10

Salman's sister Arpita gave him a Rolex watch worth Rs. 15-17 lakhs. (Image credit: Arpita Khan/Instagram)

 

