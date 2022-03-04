Exclusive: Bobby Deol reacts to his viral Lord Bobby memes, talks about next season of 'Aashram' and more

"I think it's nice that I am there in the thoughts and the minds of the younger generation", Bobby Deol told DNA.
Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of his latest release 'Love Hostel' in which he plays Dagar, a ruthless assassin. The actor has been garnering huge praise and acclaim for his excellent performance in the thriller.
We recently caught up with the actor and talked at length about how he bagged the film, how he prepped for his character, his reaction to viral Lord Bobby memes, the audience pressure on OTT platforms, his son Aryaman Deol's Bollywood debut, and more.
1. Bobby Deol on his OTT projects and the audience pressure on digital platforms
From the 2021 film 'Class of 83', the recently released 'Love Hostel', his web series 'Aashram' to even his upcoming film 'Penthouse' - all of them are OTT projects. When asked if this is coincidental or a conscious choice because there's no box office pressure on digital platforms, Bobby said, " See there is pressure on you even if there is no box office because if people don't appreciate your work, you are not going to get more work. I think what's best about OTT platforms is that creatively you get so much liberty. An actor like me would never get choices to play characters as I have in these 3 outings of mine and storytelling has changed. There are so many stories that would have never been written before being written now. Characters, which would never have been written before but written now. There are so many actors in the new generation who are given a chance to showcase their work because they get opportunities to work on OTT platforms. So I think for audiences there is so much entertainment on OTT platforms. Because you know as a viewer there are certain genres you don't want to watch because you never wanted to indulge in watching them because you think you won't enjoy, but because it is on an OTT platform, you try to venture out and see movies which you would never see otherwise and actually enjoy them."
2. Bobby Deol talks about his upcoming film 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor
Talking about his upcoming film 'Animal', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Parinneti Chopra, and Anil Kapoor, Bobby said to DNA, "Well, I can't really speak much about it. I am just excited that I am being a part of it. I never thought I would get a chance to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of the film because I have seen his film. I think he is a very different kind of director and the intensity he brings in his characters. I was so excited when he called me for this role and I will be working with Ranbir for the first time. I think he is an awesome actor, working with Parineeti who is also such an amazing actor, and then working with Anil Kapoor again for the second time. It's fun working and being on set with him you know. He is so full of energy, it's really inspiring. I am really excited about that, that's all I can speak about right now. I am doing Apne 2 also with my family, my brother, my dad, my nephew Karan, and I am looking forward to that also.
3. Bobby Deol reacts to the viral Lord Bobby memes
When asked his reaction to the Lord Bobby memes that go viral on social media instantly, Bobby told DNA, "I think it's nice that I am there in the thoughts and the minds of the younger generation because I apparently have a lot of memes about me and I think it's nice. I mean that's the new way of communication and they make really funny ones and it's fun to watch them." (Image source: Bobbywood/Twitter)
4. Bobby Deol shares details about the next season of 'Aashram'
When asked when can we expect 'Aashram 3', Bobby clarified that the next season is actually the second season of the web series. The actor told DNA, "I think what happened with Ashram was Season 1 was split into Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. So a lot of people and everybody is getting confused that Season 3 is coming out, actually, it is Season 2. But maybe they will come out with Season 2 Chapter 3, you know. I don't know when it is coming out, but even I want it to come out soon. Because of Corona, it got delayed, and hopefully, it should be out in May but I am not sure."
5. Bobby Deol opens up about his DJ gig at a nightclub in Delhi
Bobby Deol supposedly appeared as a DJ at a nightclub in Delhi in 2016 and his stint wasn't received well by the people. The actor even made a cheeky reference to the same when he acted as a DJ in an advertisement in October 2021. When asked about the same, he told DNA, "See I am not a DJ and it's just social media puts a stamp on you and we can't help that. People just want things to talk about and I was never a DJ, I never went there as a DJ so I was there as a celebrity guest and it is not a famous nightclub, it's one of the nightclubs out there. It's nothing special about their night club but it's just a place where all actors go for their events and I just went there and they said, 'can you please go behind the console just act as if you are playing music, anyway we are going to play your music because all these people have come to see you so we will play your music', I said okay whatever man, I would be there for half an hour-one hour and I will leave. I guess it's just that people wanted to make fun of me for that and it does not matter like how tables have turned. I am just enjoying making fun of myself now. And you know I did that ad and I have just done promotion. and it's fun because that's the only way to relate with the younger generation, that's how they look at things, they are not serious about making fun, they just like to make fun. It is just fun for them, it is not serious fun for them."
6. Bobby Deol on his son Aryaman Deol's Bollywood debut
We asked Bobby if his son Aryaman is also gearing up for his first Bollywood film after Sunny Deol's son Karan has made his Hindi film debut. Bobby replied to DNA, "Right now my son is studying business management. and obviously, everybody would expect that I am an actor so my son would also be an actor. Every father would want their son to join the same profession. But I have seen the ups and downs of this industry and I know the uncertainty an actor goes through during his life while being in this industry. I want my kids to study, both my boys I want them to study first and educate themselves, understand other things so that if they do become actors and if they don't succeed, they should have something to fall back on. Even if they succeed as actors, if you have studied other things it can help you to do other things while you are an actor, we can't just be an actor all your life."