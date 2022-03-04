Exclusive: Bobby Deol reacts to his viral Lord Bobby memes, talks about next season of 'Aashram' and more

5/6

Bobby Deol supposedly appeared as a DJ at a nightclub in Delhi in 2016 and his stint wasn't received well by the people. The actor even made a cheeky reference to the same when he acted as a DJ in an advertisement in October 2021. When asked about the same, he told DNA, "See I am not a DJ and it's just social media puts a stamp on you and we can't help that. People just want things to talk about and I was never a DJ, I never went there as a DJ so I was there as a celebrity guest and it is not a famous nightclub, it's one of the nightclubs out there. It's nothing special about their night club but it's just a place where all actors go for their events and I just went there and they said, 'can you please go behind the console just act as if you are playing music, anyway we are going to play your music because all these people have come to see you so we will play your music', I said okay whatever man, I would be there for half an hour-one hour and I will leave. I guess it's just that people wanted to make fun of me for that and it does not matter like how tables have turned. I am just enjoying making fun of myself now. And you know I did that ad and I have just done promotion. and it's fun because that's the only way to relate with the younger generation, that's how they look at things, they are not serious about making fun, they just like to make fun. It is just fun for them, it is not serious fun for them."