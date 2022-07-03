Disha Patani breaks the internet with her sexy photos in black co-ord set

Disha Patani stunned fans when she dropped photos in a sexy black co-ord set.
Bollywood actress Disha Patani often raises the temperature in sexy dresses. She leaves no chance to flaunt her sexy curves and toned body. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared photos of herself in a black co-ord set.
Take a look:
1. Disha looks mesmerising
Disha Patani looks mesmerising in her sexy black co-ord set.
2. Disha has sexy curves
Disha can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in her latest photos in black co-ord set.
3. Disha in bikini
A few days, ago Disha raised the temperature in a red bikini. She was seen taking a mirror selfie.
4. Disha's upcoming projects
Disha will be seen in two exciting films later this year. The first is Dharma Productions' action-franchise Yodha and the second is Mohit Suri's spiritual sequel to his own 2014 film Ek Villain, titled Ek Villain Returns.
5. Project K
Disha has also been signed for the big-budget science fiction film tentatively titled Project K. One of the most awaited projects, the Nag Ashwin directorial stars some of the biggest names from Indian cinema including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.
6. On personal front
Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff. However, they never confessed love for each other publically.