Celina Jaitly birthday: 5 times the No Entry star turned heads with her stunning looks

Today, as Celina Jaitly celebrates her birthday, lets take a look at her photos.

  • Nov 24, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Indian actress Celina Jaitly is best known for her work in Bollywood movies. She won Miss India in 2001 and finished as Miss Universe's fourth runner-up. With the suspenseful film Janasheen from 2003, she made her acting debut.

1. Celina Jaitly in a bikini top

Celina Jaitly in a bikini top
1/5

Celina Jaitly can be seen looking stunning in this colourful bikini top and green shorts.

2. Celina Jaitly looks stunning in orange dress

Celina Jaitly looks stunning in orange dress
2/5

Celina Jaitly can be seen posing in a beautiful orange dress. She paired it with a pair of sunglasses.

3. Celina Jaitly impresses in summer look

Celina Jaitly impresses in summer look
3/5

In this photo, Celina Jaitly could be seen wearing a striped red and white seater along with denim shorts.

4. Celina Jaitly poses in floral dress

Celina Jaitly poses in floral dress
4/5

Celina Jaitly can be seen looking amazing in this white dress with floral prints. 

5. Celina Jaitly's flawless look

Celina Jaitly's flawless look
5/5

Celina Jaitly's makeup and simple pink tanktop is making her look flawless.

