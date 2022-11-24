trendingPhotosDetail

Celina Jaitly birthday: 5 times the No Entry star turned heads with her stunning looks

Today, as Celina Jaitly celebrates her birthday, lets take a look at her photos.

Indian actress Celina Jaitly is best known for her work in Bollywood movies. She won Miss India in 2001 and finished as Miss Universe's fourth runner-up. With the suspenseful film Janasheen from 2003, she made her acting debut.

1. Celina Jaitly in a bikini top

1/5 Celina Jaitly can be seen looking stunning in this colourful bikini top and green shorts.

2. Celina Jaitly looks stunning in orange dress

2/5 Celina Jaitly can be seen posing in a beautiful orange dress. She paired it with a pair of sunglasses.

3. Celina Jaitly impresses in summer look

3/5 In this photo, Celina Jaitly could be seen wearing a striped red and white seater along with denim shorts.

4. Celina Jaitly poses in floral dress

4/5 Celina Jaitly can be seen looking amazing in this white dress with floral prints.

5. Celina Jaitly's flawless look