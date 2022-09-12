Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Brahmastra box office: Ranbir-Alia starrer is 7th Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in opening weekend

Here are 7 movies that made Rs 100 crore at the box office in just 3 days in India

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 12, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Numerous Bollywood movies grossed a lot of money and gained many fans before the box office dry run. Bollywood movies have also achieved enormous success. From the incredible Dangal to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Bhramastra, they have all been box office successes and have made Rs 100 crore in their first three days of release. 

 

1. Brahmastra (9 September 2022)

Brahmastra (9 September 2022)
1/7

Fans have been raving over the movie Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji, brought in Rs 120 crore just in the first two days as per Bollywood Hungama.

2. Sanju (29 June 2018)

Sanju (29 June 2018)
2/7

Sanjay Dutt's biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor managed to earn Rs 120 crores within 3 days of release as per Bollywood Hungama.

3. Race 3 (15 June 2018)

Race 3 (15 June 2018)
3/7

Race 3, featuring Salman Khan and others, made Rs 103 crore in the first three days after its release as per Bollywood Hungama.

4. Tiger Zinda Hai (22 December 2017)

Tiger Zinda Hai (22 December 2017)
4/7

The Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 114.93  on its opening weekend as per Bollywood Hungama.

5. Dangal (23 December 2016)

Dangal (23 December 2016)
5/7

Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, was a huge hit, earning Rs 107.01 in the first three days of its release  as per Bollywood Hungama.

6. Sultan (6 July 2016)

Sultan (6 July 2016)
6/7

Sultan, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, earned Rs 105 crore in its first weekend of release  as per Bollywood Hungama.

7. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (17 July 2015)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (17 July 2015)
7/7

The emotional plot of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan captivated audiences worldwide. In the first three days following its release, the movie brought in Rs 102.6 crore as per Bollywood Hungama.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.