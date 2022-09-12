Brahmastra box office: Ranbir-Alia starrer is 7th Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in opening weekend

Here are 7 movies that made Rs 100 crore at the box office in just 3 days in India
Numerous Bollywood movies grossed a lot of money and gained many fans before the box office dry run. Bollywood movies have also achieved enormous success. From the incredible Dangal to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Bhramastra, they have all been box office successes and have made Rs 100 crore in their first three days of release.
1. Brahmastra (9 September 2022)
Fans have been raving over the movie Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji, brought in Rs 120 crore just in the first two days as per Bollywood Hungama.
2. Sanju (29 June 2018)
Sanjay Dutt's biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor managed to earn Rs 120 crores within 3 days of release as per Bollywood Hungama.
3. Race 3 (15 June 2018)
Race 3, featuring Salman Khan and others, made Rs 103 crore in the first three days after its release as per Bollywood Hungama.
4. Tiger Zinda Hai (22 December 2017)
The Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 114.93 on its opening weekend as per Bollywood Hungama.
5. Dangal (23 December 2016)
Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, was a huge hit, earning Rs 107.01 in the first three days of its release as per Bollywood Hungama.
6. Sultan (6 July 2016)
Sultan, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, earned Rs 105 crore in its first weekend of release as per Bollywood Hungama.
7. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (17 July 2015)
The emotional plot of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan captivated audiences worldwide. In the first three days following its release, the movie brought in Rs 102.6 crore as per Bollywood Hungama.