Brahmastra box office: Ranbir-Alia starrer is 7th Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in opening weekend

Numerous Bollywood movies grossed a lot of money and gained many fans before the box office dry run. Bollywood movies have also achieved enormous success. From the incredible Dangal to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Bhramastra, they have all been box office successes and have made Rs 100 crore in their first three days of release.