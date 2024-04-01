Search icon
April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar, also know as a prankster, never fails to fool co-stars with hilarious pranks.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 01, 2024, 02:36 PM IST

On the occasion of April Fools' Day, let's take a look at the 5 most controversial pranks in Bollywood.

1. Akshay Kumar-Sonakshi Sinha

Akshay Kumar-Sonakshi Sinha
1/6

Sonakshi Sinha once made Akshay Kumar fall flat on his back. Later, Taapsee mentioned that it was a prank on journalists. She said, "He planned it. Let me tell you how it would have happened. He would have asked her to do this. That's why it's getting recorded. Just to scare you guys." 

2. When Ajay Devgn mixed chilli powder

When Ajay Devgn mixed chilli powder
2/6

Sardaar star Arjan Bajwa once told the Times of India said Ajay mixed chilli powder in gajar ka halwa. He said, "It was a whole lot of fun on the sets, and Ajay sir would keep cracking jokes. But I had no idea that he is a master at playing pranks too. One day, he came on the sets and offered us gajar ka halwa, saying that it was one of the best that he had tasted in his life. We were only too happy to have it, only to realize later that it was crushed red chilli powder. The paste actually looked so much like gajar ka halwa. We had a tough time after eating it. But all of it was done in very good humour.”

3. When Abhishek Bachchan led Aishwarya Rai to men's washroom

When Abhishek Bachchan led Aishwarya Rai to men's washroom
3/6

Abhishek Bachchan once took Aishwarya Rai to a hotel room and led her to the men's washroom. The actress started laughing after she got to know that it was a prank. 

4. When Anupam Kher featured as Sridevi's sister

When Anupam Kher featured as Sridevi's sister
4/6

5. When Aamir Khan 'burnt' Fatima Sana's hair

When Aamir Khan 'burnt' Fatima Sana's hair
5/6

On the sets of Dangal, Aamir fooled Fatima by making her believe that he burnt her hair.

6. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
6/6

Akshay Kumar once stole Huma Qureshi's phone and sent marriage proposals to various Bollywood actors.

