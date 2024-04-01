April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar, also know as a prankster, never fails to fool co-stars with hilarious pranks.
On the occasion of April Fools' Day, let's take a look at the 5 most controversial pranks in Bollywood.
1. Akshay Kumar-Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha once made Akshay Kumar fall flat on his back. Later, Taapsee mentioned that it was a prank on journalists. She said, "He planned it. Let me tell you how it would have happened. He would have asked her to do this. That's why it's getting recorded. Just to scare you guys."
2. When Ajay Devgn mixed chilli powder
Sardaar star Arjan Bajwa once told the Times of India said Ajay mixed chilli powder in gajar ka halwa. He said, "It was a whole lot of fun on the sets, and Ajay sir would keep cracking jokes. But I had no idea that he is a master at playing pranks too. One day, he came on the sets and offered us gajar ka halwa, saying that it was one of the best that he had tasted in his life. We were only too happy to have it, only to realize later that it was crushed red chilli powder. The paste actually looked so much like gajar ka halwa. We had a tough time after eating it. But all of it was done in very good humour.”
3. When Abhishek Bachchan led Aishwarya Rai to men's washroom
Abhishek Bachchan once took Aishwarya Rai to a hotel room and led her to the men's washroom. The actress started laughing after she got to know that it was a prank.
5. When Aamir Khan 'burnt' Fatima Sana's hair
On the sets of Dangal, Aamir fooled Fatima by making her believe that he burnt her hair.
6. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar once stole Huma Qureshi's phone and sent marriage proposals to various Bollywood actors.