April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

2/6

Sardaar star Arjan Bajwa once told the Times of India said Ajay mixed chilli powder in gajar ka halwa. He said, "It was a whole lot of fun on the sets, and Ajay sir would keep cracking jokes. But I had no idea that he is a master at playing pranks too. One day, he came on the sets and offered us gajar ka halwa, saying that it was one of the best that he had tasted in his life. We were only too happy to have it, only to realize later that it was crushed red chilli powder. The paste actually looked so much like gajar ka halwa. We had a tough time after eating it. But all of it was done in very good humour.”