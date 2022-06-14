Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra: Know whopping fees B-town divas charge per Instagram post

Do you know how much the leading ladies of Bollywood such as Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif charge for one promotional post on Instagram?
Bollywood celebrities are often associated with several brands and they promote their brands on their social media platforms. Here's how much the leading ladies of Bollywood from Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif charge for a single promotional post on their Instagram accounts. (All images: Instagram)
1. Priyanka Chopra
Our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has 79.4 million followers on Instagram. She reportedly charges Rs 1.80 crores for a single branded post.
2. Deepika Padukone
With a huge following of 67.4 million followers, Deepika Padukone charges an amount of Rs 1.5 crore to endorse a brand on her Instagram account.
3. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt has 66.4 million followers on Instagram and reportedly, the Brahmastra actress charges Rs 1 crore per promotional post on her social media.
4. Katrina Kaif
The Sooryavanshi star Katrina Kaif, who has 65.2 million followers on Instagram, charges an amount of Rs 97 lakhs for a single promotional post.
5. Anushka Sharma
Having a fan following of 59 million on Instagram, Anushka Sharma, who is making a comeback with Chakda Xpress, reportedly charges Rs 95 lakh per post.
6. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor or our Bebo might have been late to Instagram as she only has 9.2 million followers, but she charges Rs 1 crore per post to endorse a brand.